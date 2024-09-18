MDU Resources Group Announces Retirement of VP and CIO Peggy Link, Boese Named Successor

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today announced the retirement of Peggy Link, vice president and chief information officer, effective Jan. 10, 2025. Dyke Boese, currently director of enterprise infrasture and operations, will succeed Link.

Joining MDU Resources in 2005, and throughout her tenure, Link has been a pivotal member of the company overseeing information technology functions for the company and its business units. Named as the first chief information officer for MDU Resources Group in 2016, she has led the enterprise technology services function since 2007 and previously served as the assistant vice president of technology and cybersecurity officer. With her more than 30 years of experience and extensive knowledge in the information technology arena, Link also has contributed to the broader IT community through her roles on the board of the Information Technology Council of North Dakota and as a member of the State Information Technology Advisory Committee.

"Peggy's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in advancing our IT and cyber-readiness capabilities and ensuring the smooth operation of our technology functions," said Nicole Kivisto, President and CEO of MDU Resources Group. "Her people and project management skills have been a key strength, and her contributions will be greatly missed. We wish Peggy all the best in her well-deserved retirement."

Reflecting on her time at MDU Resources, Link said, "It has been an incredible journey working with such a talented and dedicated team. I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that the company will continue to thrive."

Boese will succeed Link as chief information officer. Boese brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the company's IT landscape. He started his career with WBI Energy in 1999 and transferred to MDU Resources in 2005, accumulating over 25 years of experience. Boese holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Black Hills State University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Mary. He is also a graduate of the 2015 Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program and the Energy Executive Course at the University of Idaho in 2019. Additionally, Boese serves as a board member of the Technology Council of North Dakota (TechND).

"I am honored to take on this new role and excited to lead our IT team into the future," said Boese. "Peggy has set a high standard, and I look forward to continuing the work she has started to drive innovation and support the company's strategic goals."

Kivisto added, "Dyke brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the company's IT landscape, and he is well-positioned to continue building on Peggy's legacy of excellence."

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary



Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer and director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Byron Pfordte, manager of integrated communications, 208-377-6050

