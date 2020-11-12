MDU Resources Increases Dividend for 30th Consecutive Year

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to 21.25 cents per share, for an annualized dividend of 85 cents per share. This is the 30th consecutive year that MDU Resources has increased its common stock dividend. The previous quarterly dividend was 20.75 cents per share.

MDU Resources has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders for 83 years. Of the U.S.-listed, dividend-paying companies, fewer than 85 have increased their stock dividend as many consecutive years as MDU Resources.

"We remain committed to our long tradition of paying dividends to our shareholders as part of the total value they receive from their investment in MDU Resources, and we are very proud of achieving 30 consecutive years of dividend increases," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of the board.

MDU Resources is listed on the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, which measures the performance of companies within the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years.

The company's quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record Dec. 10, 2020.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

