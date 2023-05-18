MDU Resources Names Chief Legal Officer Successor

BISMARCK, N.D., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has approved the appointment of Paul R. Sanderson to succeed Karl A. Liepitz as vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, effective upon the completion of the spinoff of the company's construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation, at which time Liepitz will become chief legal officer of Knife River.

Sanderson will join MDU Resources on June 1. He has been a partner in Evenson Sanderson PC since 2014 and previously was a partner with Zuger Kirmis & Smith in Bismarck. His focus primarily has been on regulatory matters for public utilities and civil litigation. Sanderson has served as outside counsel for MDU Resources' companies in regulatory matters since 2011.

"Paul's work, particularly in regulatory matters, will greatly benefit MDU Resources as we look toward becoming a pure-play regulated energy delivery business in the future," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources.

Sanderson holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of North Dakota and his Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

