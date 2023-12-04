MDU Resources Names Chief Utilities Officer

News provided by

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

BISMARCK, N.D., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has approved the appointment of Garret Senger as chief utilities officer for the company's electric and natural gas utility business, effective Jan. 6.

Senger currently is executive vice president of regulatory affairs, customer service and administration for the utility business. Senger's new role will be effective the same day that Nicole A. Kivisto assumes the role of president and CEO of MDU Resources.

"Garret will do an excellent job leading the day-to-day utility operations with the rest of our senior management team," Kivisto said. "Garret has been with the company 40 years and is well-versed in regulated utility operations. He will remain focused on ensuring we continue to safely serve our customers with reliable, affordable electricity and natural gas."

Senger holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and master's degree in business administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

About MDU Resources
MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including statements about the company's future service, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, refer to Item 1A-Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

