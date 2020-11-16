MDU Resources Names Liepitz General Counsel

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) at its recent meeting approved the appointment of Karl A. Liepitz to succeed Daniel S. Kuntz as vice president, general counsel and secretary, effective Feb. 6, 2021. Kuntz has announced he will retire Feb. 5 after 17 years with the company.

Liepitz joined MDU Resources in 2003 as an attorney and has held positions of increasing responsibility throughout his career. He was named the company's assistant general counsel in 2016.

"Karl exemplifies the integrity with which we strive to carry out our business every day," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "He has demonstrated knowledge and leadership throughout his career and is the best choice to succeed Dan in heading up our legal team.

"Dan has provided excellent counsel during his years in the role. During his tenure, MDU Resources has been recognized for exemplary corporate governance, and the legal team has overseen a number of significant acquisitions and divestitures, as well as a major reorganization of our corporate structure. We wish Dan the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Liepitz holds bachelor's degrees in English and philosophy from the University of Minnesota — Duluth and his Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law.

