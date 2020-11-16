MDU Resources Names Senger Treasurer

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has promoted Dustin J. Senger to the position of treasurer, effective Nov. 23. He previously was the company's assistant treasurer and takes over the role from Jason L. Vollmer, who remains vice president and chief financial officer at MDU Resources.

"Dustin has been an integral part of our Treasury team for more than 14 years," Vollmer said. "Through his role as assistant treasurer, Dustin has demonstrated successful leadership capabilities and developed strong relationships with external and internal stakeholders."

Senger joined MDU Resources in 2006 as a financial services specialist and has held positions of increasing responsibility throughout his career. He holds bachelor's degrees in accounting and business administration from the University of North Dakota and is a certified treasury professional.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

