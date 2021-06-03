MDU Resources Subsidiary Receives FERC Certificate on ND Natural Gas Pipeline Project

BISMARCK, N.D., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WBI Energy, Inc., the pipeline subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), on Tuesday received an order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issuing a certificate of public convenience and necessity on the North Bakken Expansion project, a natural gas pipeline expansion with capacity to transport 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Bakken in North Dakota.

"We are excited to be able to move forward with this expansion project. We appreciate the FERC's action on our certificate request, and the bipartisan support at both the state and federal levels that we received on the project," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Pipelines remain the safest way to move natural gas around the country, and this project is vital to capturing natural gas that is produced — and currently flared — as an associated product of oil production in the Bakken. We will be moving natural gas to ultimately serve industrial and household consumers who use it to heat homes, power manufacturing and drive economic growth."

The North Bakken Expansion project includes construction in western North Dakota of approximately 62 miles of 24-inch natural gas pipeline and 20 miles of 12-inch natural gas pipeline, as well as a new compressor station and additional associated infrastructure. It is expected to cost about $260 million and, during peak construction, is expected to employ up to 450 people.

"The FERC certificate is a major milestone for the project," said Trevor J. Hastings, president and CEO of WBI Energy. "Our team is eager to begin construction as soon as we receive our notice to proceed from the FERC. With receipt of the notice within the next 30 days, as anticipated, and favorable weather during construction, we expect to complete the expansion project and have it in service by the end of the year."

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release, including information about project completion, performance and cost and statements by the president and CEO of MDU Resources and the president and CEO of WBI Energy, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, refer to Item 1A — Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

