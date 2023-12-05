MDView Expands Radiology Second Opinion Services to Additional States and Announces New Medical Director as Part of Partnership with Modern Teleradiology

The second opinion platform expands radiology second opinion services beyond Florida to accept patients in 12 US states and Canada while appointing Dr. Sunil Kini as Medical Director.

COOPER CITY, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDView, an end-to-end medical second opinion platform, announces a new partnership with Modern Teleradiology, LLC and their board certified and subspeciality radiologists to provide second opinion reports and video consultations to users of the MDView platform. In addition to the new partnership, Modern Teleradiology founder and CEO, Sunil Kini, MD, was appointed as Medical Director of MDView to aid in the platform's expansion of features aimed at streamlining second opinion services.

Radiology Second Opinions - Connect with expert radiologists to get a second opinion report on medical imaging exams.

Dr. Kini and his team will play a crucial role in helping MDView reach more patients by affiliating with organizations seeking to improve patient care. This includes offering second opinions to reduce unnecessary procedures, expedite accurate diagnoses, and lower overall costs.

Modern Teleradiology joins the growing list of radiologists providing services via the MDView platform. Initially launched in June 2023, MDView's expansion now offers radiology second opinions in Florida, New York, Texas, California, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois, Georgia, Montana, Nevada, Tennessee, and Canada, including subspeciality breast imaging second opinions in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Tracy Amato, CEO of MDView, emphasizes the mission to provide patients with peace of mind regarding their diagnosis. She states, "A patient's radiology report is the foundation of their diagnosis and treatment plan. By having a radiologist provide an expert opinion report, patients and their doctors can be sure they are making the right decisions for a better outcome. We are delighted to have Dr. Kini join us in executing this mission and fueling the MDView platform with his team of expert radiologists to support our expansion."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with MDView as both organizations share the same 'patient first' vision," said Dr. Kini. "These days, patients are more empowered regarding their own health. To that end, MDView's second opinion platform aims to give patients more transparency when it comes to making decisions regarding their own well-being. We are excited to join MDView in our mission to make healthcare more patient-centric."

Philip Pullum, COO of Modern Teleradiology, adds, "We are very excited about our collaboration with MDView. We wholeheartedly support patient advocacy and embrace the ability to assist patients in the direction of their own care."

Beyond radiology second opinion services, the MDView platform offers plans to employers of any size as supplemental benefits to their current health plans. This allows employees virtual access to verify findings in their radiology imaging exams when dealing with new or uncertain medical conditions or before proceeding with invasive surgery or treatments. Additionally, MDView customizes its second opinion platform for medical institutions and practices looking to implement a turn-key second opinion program.

Patients interested in getting a radiology second opinion can register for a free MDView account at https://app.mdview.com. For more information about MDView's offerings, visit https://mdview.com.

About MDView

MDView is a comprehensive medical technology platform facilitating seamless sharing of medical records, including diagnostic imaging exams. The customizable, white-label platform supports various medical use-cases, offering features such as secure video consultations, a 510k diagnostic DICOM image viewer, and medical reporting tools. MDView also provides a direct-to-patient radiology second opinion service, connecting patients with expert radiologists for virtual second opinion reports and video consultations. For details or business inquiries, visit https://www.mdview.com.

About Modern Teleradiology

Modern Teleradiology is a physician owned and led teleradiology service focused on providing state-of-the-art care to patients and dedicated collaboration to clients by offering remote radiology solutions customized to meet coverage needs. https://modernteleradiology.com/

