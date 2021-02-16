MDVIP Expands In Michigan With Five Primary Care Physicians

"We welcome these family physicians to MDVIP's growing network of frontline heroes who provide comprehensive, patient-centered care in their communities," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "As a consequence of the pandemic, patient demand for personalized care from a doctor who knows you has escalated. This is at the heart of the MDVIP model, which empowers physicians to closely partner with patients through all stages of their healthcare journey."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect website and app allows patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices.

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including brain health, heart disease, obesity and the impact of COVID-19 on physical and mental health.

About Susan Baker, D.O.

Dr. Baker received her medical degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. She completed her residency and internship in Family Medicine at St. John's Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Baker is affiliated with Metro Health Hospital and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. She also serves as Medical Advisor at Onsite Wellness, a corporate wellness solutions provider. For more information about Dr. Baker, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/SusanBakerDO.

About Bruce M. Baker, D.O.

Dr. Baker received his medical degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at St. John's Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Baker is affiliated with Metro Health Hospital and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. He also serves as a Medical Advisor at The Center for Physical Rehabilitation, a provider of all-inclusive physical therapy. For more information about Dr. Baker, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/BruceBakerDO.

About Paul R. Ehrmann, D.O.

Dr. Ehrmann received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital in Detroit. Dr. Ehrmann is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. He is an assistant professor and preceptor at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and serves as an adjunct faculty instructor at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and Wayne State University College of Liberal Arts. For more information about Dr. Ehrmann, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/PaulEhrmannDO.

About A.J. Ronan, D.O.

Dr. Ronan received his medical degree from Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Iowa. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at Ingham Regional Medical Center in Lansing, Michigan. Dr. Ronan is affiliated with Sparrow Heath System and McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. He also serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. For more information about Dr. Ronan, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/AJRonanDO.

About Patricia J. Roy, D.O.

Dr. Roy received her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lansing and completed her internship in Family Medicine at Muskegon General Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan. She is affiliated with Mercy Health Muskegon, and is part of the clinical faculty at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Roy has a special interest in Travel and Wilderness Medicine. She serves on numerous boards and committees for the West Michigan Osteopathic Association, the Osteopathic Foundation of West Michigan and Affinia Health Network. For more information about Dr. Roy, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/PatriciaRoyDO.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Michigan.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 340,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact: Nancy Udell • 561-310-5455 • [email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

