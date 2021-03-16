MDVIP Named to Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma™

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, has been honored by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma™. MDVIP is among 25 small & medium healthcare employers honored around the country and is the only national primary care network to earn a spot on this year's list.

MDVIP's nationwide team of physician development managers (pictured) are dedicated to helping over 1,100 affiliated physicians in the primary care network grow their practices.

MDVIP's national ranking is based on feedback from more than 825,000 employees working at healthcare and biopharma companies across the U.S. Employees anonymously answered over 60 questions addressing key performance indicators, including their experiences of trust, the company's values and the effectiveness of company leadership.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition from Fortune and Great Place to Work®, which reflects the confidence and trust of our workforce and their shared commitment to MDVIP's mission and purpose 'to make healthier lives happen,'" said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "I've been inspired by the dedication and resilience of our employees during this past year of unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19. They adapted and pivoted quickly in every area of our business to provide essential support and resources to our network of primary care physicians and their staffs, who are working tirelessly on the frontlines of the pandemic response."

Over the last 12 months, the company's workforce assisted MDVIP-affiliated practices to implement new measures to ensure patients continued receiving the care they needed, including:

Providing technology, insurance, legal & regulatory support for doctors to rapidly expand their telehealth services

Hosting over 100 webinars for doctors to engage and educate their patients on COVID-19

Supporting physician applications for, and procurement of, government support from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other relief initiatives

"Congratulations to MDVIP on its placement on the Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma™ list," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®. "All of us owe a debt to the doctors, nurses, scientists and other colleagues in the industry over the past year, and we are honored to recognize the organizations that have done right by these pandemic heroes, including the many people working behind the scenes to support them."

MDVIP, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has been a Great Place to Work-Certified® company since 2018. In its most recent survey, over 90 percent of MDVIP employees said they have a consistently positive experience at the company.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma™ list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/health-care/2021

About MDVIP

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. With a national network of over 1,100 primary care physicians serving more than 350,000 patients, MDVIP is at the forefront of consumer-directed care. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, which affords them the time needed to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including an annual, comprehensive preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP primary care model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services, and saves the healthcare system millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to the growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma™

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey representing over 825,000 employees working in the Healthcare & Biopharma industries in the United States. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

