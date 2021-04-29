MDVIP Primary Care Model Reduces Incidence Of Cardiovascular Events In At-Risk Patients

The study investigators examined the occurrence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or stroke/transient ischemic attack (TIA) in at-risk Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in MDVIP versus non-MDVIP beneficiaries in the same geographic area between 2005 and 2014. At-risk patients were defined as 65 and older with at least two of three risk-related chronic conditions: hypertension, hyperlipidemia and diabetes. Linear probability models estimated the differential change in vascular events from pre- to post-enrollment among a sample of 15,409 MDVIP patients and found their rates of AMI and stroke decreased relative to the comparison population of 1,012,349 non-MDVIP patients.

"More than 80 percent of cardiovascular events are preventable, yet heart disease remains the leading cause of death among Americans," said co-author Dr. Andrea Klemes, MDVIP's Chief Medical Officer. "This latest study provides further evidence that having a physician who has the time and tools to deliver more proactive, preventive care leads to better patient outcomes. It also builds on our previous research showing that advanced testing by MDVIP-affiliated doctors, including myeloperoxidase (MPO) screening for vascular inflammation, helps identify more patients at risk for heart attack or stroke. And by improving risk prediction, physicians can help mitigate patient risk, which generates substantial cost savings to the healthcare system over time."

This research marks the tenth in a series of MDVIP studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals, which have become a benchmark for patient outcomes in personalized, membership-based healthcare. The studies show patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices better manage their chronic conditions, have fewer hospitalizations and lower readmission rates, and visit urgent care centers and emergency rooms less often.

MDVIP-affiliated primary care physicians maintain smaller practices which enables them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized care compared to traditional practices. As part of the membership, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to help determine their risk for chronic conditions, including heart disease. Using the results, physicians provide education and coaching to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of over 1,100 primary care physicians serving more than 350,000 patients. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, which affords them the time needed to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including an annual, comprehensive preventive care program and customized wellness plan. In response to the growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. The company, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, has been a Great Place to Work-Certified® company since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

MDVIP Media Relations

561.310.5455

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

https://www.mdvip.com/

