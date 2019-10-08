MDVIP Reaches Major Milestone of Over 1,000 Primary Care Physicians Nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the national leader in affordable personalized healthcare, today announced a significant milestone for its primary care network, surpassing 1,000 physicians and 325,000 members across 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Founded in 2000 by two Florida doctors with a vision to transform primary care, MDVIP has grown into an unparalleled nationwide network of physicians practicing membership medicine, where patients pay an annual fee for preventive health services that are not covered by commercial insurance or Medicare. More consumers and physicians are embracing fee-based practice models like MDVIP, with two-thirds of the U.S. population now living within 10 miles of a membership medicine practice.

"This important growth milestone is a testament to the strength and scalability of the MDVIP business model and our responsiveness to increasing consumer demand for more attentive, personalized care that improves both the patient and doctor experience," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "With a proven record of success and innovation over the last 19 years and another 100 doctors already slated to open, MDVIP is well-positioned to continue its strategic expansion into new and existing markets across the country."

MDVIP's Exceptional Patient Satisfaction

Underscoring its growth and leadership position, MDVIP and its national network of affiliated primary care physicians consistently achieve high patient satisfaction and retention scores.

98 percent patient satisfaction rate with their doctor relationship

91 percent annual patient renewal rate

89 average Net Promoter Score for MDVIP physicians

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a global customer loyalty metric that measures how likely customers are to recommend a product or service to others based on a scale of -100 to +100. MDVIP physicians achieved an NPS of 89, which is considered world-class and far exceeds the average NPS of just 3 for primary care doctors in traditional, high-volume practices.

Proven Health Outcomes of Personalized Healthcare

Multiple peer-reviewed medical journals, including the American Journal of Managed Care and Future Cardiology, have published research studies that demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices.

79 percent fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72 percent fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 40 percent more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

"We know from industry research, as well as from the thousands of member testimonials, that MDVIP-affiliated physicians are making a measurable difference," added Mr. Jorgensen. "Unlike traditional high-volume practices, our physicians have the time to get to know their patients and deliver more preventive services, which studies show improves the doctor-patient relationship and leads to more effective management of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. MDVIP is helping drive the important paradigm shift from 'sick care' to 'well care' that is benefiting physicians, patients and our complex healthcare system."

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. With a national network of over 1,000 primary care physicians, MDVIP is at the forefront of consumer-directed care. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, which affords them the time needed to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including a comprehensive annual preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP primary care model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services, and saves the healthcare system millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to the growing demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are meeting this community need by incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

