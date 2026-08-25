MDVIP's 2026 Patient Satisfaction Survey Shows Record Member Loyalty and Stronger Year-Over-Year Satisfaction

Survey of 68,801 members finds highest-ever MDVIP Net Promoter Score, 95% satisfaction with MDVIP, and continued strength in personalized, preventive care engagement.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the nation's largest membership-based personalized, preventive, and primary care organization, today released results from its 2026 Patient Satisfaction Survey, offering fresh validation that patients continue to respond to a more personal, relationship-driven approach to medicine.

The findings show continued strength across the experience measures that matter most to MDVIP's model. In the 2026 survey, 95% of members said they are satisfied with MDVIP, 97% said they are satisfied with their physician, and 91% said they are likely to renew. MDVIP's Net Promoter Score, a loyalty metric based on how likely members are to recommend MDVIP to a friend or colleague, rose to 79 in 2026, up five points from 2025 and the highest in the survey's history.

More than a collection of strong numbers, the results reinforce what the MDVIP model is designed to support: preventive care that feels personal, physician relationships grounded in time and trust, and a patient experience designed to keep people more engaged in their long-term health. The survey found that satisfaction is driven primarily by the physician experience, with members consistently pointing to compassion, listening, responsiveness, and unhurried, personalized care as core strengths of the MDVIP experience.

"This year's survey shows what patients value most in primary care: a physician who truly knows them, along with time, trust and follow-through," said Larry Kutscher, CEO and Board Chairman of MDVIP. "The MDVIP membership model supports a comprehensive annual health assessment, including advanced diagnostic testing, that gives physicians a deeper understanding of each patient's health. Combined with more time to focus on prevention and build stronger doctor-patient relationships, this approach can strengthen patient confidence, deepen loyalty and keep people more engaged in their health."

The results also point to broad-based gains across the member base, including among first-year members, a meaningful signal that the MDVIP model is resonating early in the patient journey. In 2026, first-year members posted a Net Promoter Score of 72, up five points from 2025, while 69% said they were extremely satisfied, up nine points year over year. Satisfaction among first-year members also improved in key physician-related areas, including personalized healthcare and proactive care, both at 96%.

The survey also highlights what sets the MDVIP model apart. Verbatim feedback showed that about 82% of respondents offered no specific suggestions for improvement, with many expressing strong satisfaction with their physician relationship and overall MDVIP experience. Across 14 years of independent research, MDVIP's personalized care model has been consistently associated with fewer hospitalizations and lower emergency department utilization. A 2026 analysis with Arcadia found that Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices had 15% fewer ER visits than expected and 13% fewer hospitalizations than expected. That response reflects the strength of a model built around time, trust, prevention, and deeper physician-patient relationships, and it reinforces MDVIP's belief that better care starts with knowing patients more personally and supporting their health more proactively.

Methodology

The 2026 Patient Satisfaction Survey was a 10-minute online survey fielded from February 1 through March 31, 2026, among MDVIP subscribers in the United States. Members with email addresses received a survey link directly, and an open survey link was also made available on the MDVIP website for members without email access. The survey received 68,801 completed responses. Results reflect participating members and may not be representative of all MDVIP members.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the nation's largest membership-based personalized, preventive, and primary care organization. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and an emphasis on both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, wellness, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth Magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

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SOURCE MDVIP