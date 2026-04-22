MDVIP Appoints Jeffrey Lin, MD, FACC, as Chief Medical Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive, and primary care, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Lin as Chief Medical Officer. A board-certified cardiologist and accomplished healthcare executive, Dr. Lin will lead MDVIP's clinical strategy and delivery as the company continues to expand its preventive and relationship-driven primary care model nationwide. Dr. Lin will also collaborate with the network's Medical Advisory Board on MDVIP's current and future offerings.

Dr. Lin will lead MDVIP's clinical strategy and delivery as it continues to expand its primary care model nationwide. Post this Dr. Jeffrey Lin, Chief Medical Officer, MDVIP

The appointment reflects MDVIP's investment in physician leadership that deeply understands both the patient and provider experience, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term health outcomes, proactive prevention, and a care model that gives doctors the time and tools to deliver truly personalized care.

A cardiologist and internist by training, Dr. Lin has a longstanding commitment to prevention and optimizing health through data-driven, lifestyle-oriented approaches. He joins MDVIP from Devoted Health, where he served as National Medical Director and was the company's first physician hire, responsible for building its clinical care platform from the ground up. Since 2019, he helped lead the development and scaling of a comprehensive, patient-centered care model integrating preventive care, chronic disease management, and longitudinal wellness for primary care patients across the country, growing the clinical team to serve over 400,000 members across 29 states.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lin will work closely with affiliated physicians and the MDVIP team to enhance the MDVIP experience for patients and providers alike. His priorities include strengthening MDVIP's preventive and wellness programs, supporting physicians transitioning into more manageable practice sizes, and expanding the MDVIP model to new physician segments and patient populations across different life stages.

"MDVIP was built on the belief that primary care should be proactive, personal and sustainable for physicians," said Larry Kutscher, CEO and Board Chairman of MDVIP. "Dr. Lin has devoted his career to those same principles, designing care models that prioritize prevention, meaningful time with patients and better long-term health. He will be a powerful advocate for our physician community and a key partner in shaping the future of MDVIP."

Dr. Lin's passion for MDVIP's mission is rooted in his early years in practice, when he saw firsthand how fragmented, specialist-heavy care consumed patients' lives and made it difficult to focus on prevention and long-term health.

"As a cardiologist, I've always viewed health as a long game," said Dr. Jeffrey Lin, Chief Medical Officer of MDVIP. "The choices we make in our 40s and 60s shape the next 30 years of our lives. MDVIP has spent more than 25 years building a model that gives physicians the time and tools to focus on prevention and real relationships with patients. I'm excited to help bring that kind of care to more doctors and patients across the country."

Dr. Lin also emphasized the importance of elevating the physician experience. "You can't deliver great long-term outcomes if the people providing care are burnt out," he added. "I'm looking forward to partnering with our affiliated clinicians to bring more joy back into their practice and help patients live longer, healthier lives."

With the appointment of Dr. Lin, MDVIP is beginning a new chapter in its growth story, doubling down on personalized, relationship-centered care and expanding its influence among patients and physicians nationwide.

About Dr. Jeffrey Lin

Dr. Jeffrey Lin is a board-certified cardiologist, internist, and an accomplished physician executive dedicated to advancing personalized, preventive, and relationship-driven care. He previously served as National Medical Director at Devoted Health, a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage organization, where he's helped lead the development and scaling of a comprehensive, patient-centered care model nationwide since 2019. A cardiologist by training, Dr. Lin has a longstanding commitment to prevention and optimizing cardiovascular health through data-driven, lifestyle-oriented approaches. Earlier in his career, he served as Assistant Professor of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach and Co-Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation, where he built a thriving ambulatory cardiology practice and developed programs that enabled patients to achieve meaningful, sustained improvements in heart health. Dr. Lin's experience also includes caring for elite and professional athletes as a cardiology consultant to the National Football League Players Association, as well as leading clinical research on cardiovascular performance and endurance. His work has been published in leading medical journals, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Circulation. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. Dr. Lin earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and graduated summa cum laude from Yale University. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, followed by advanced fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine, sports cardiology, and cardiac imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital and Columbia University.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and an emphasis on both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, wellness, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth Magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.mdvip.com/.

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SOURCE MDVIP