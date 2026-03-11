Esteemed Internist and Medical Educator Dr. Amr Shady Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice in East Syracuse, New York

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Amr Shady, a renowned internist, celebrated medical educator, and former Chair of the Department of Medicine at UHS, has opened a new MDVIP-affiliated practice in East Syracuse, New York. The membership-based practice represents Dr. Shady's decades-long mission to deliver preventive, patient-centered care, and his practice marks the 68th MDVIP opening in the State of New York.

Dr. Amr Shady, a board-certified internist and Fellow of the American College of Physicians, has opened an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice in East Syracuse, New York.

"The MDVIP model allows me to align my principles and ethics with my daily work," said Dr. Shady. "With a smaller practice size, I now have the opportunity to provide a level of care that focuses on prevention, better health management, and more time spent with patients, knowing that MDVIP is able to support each of those goals at every step."

Patients of Dr. Shady's MDVIP-affiliated practice will benefit from:

A comprehensive Annual Wellness Program to help identify health risks before they become serious conditions

The ability to see Dr. Shady quickly, take their time during each appointment, and reach him by phone after hours and on weekends

Seeing Dr. Shady when they go to the office, not a nurse practitioner or physician assistant

Support while traveling, with help arranging care with a local hospital, pharmacy, or doctor

Dr. Shady's office is located at 5015 Campuswood Drive, Suite 207, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

A Legacy of Medical Education Excellence

Over the past 20 years, Dr. Shady has taught hundreds of medical students, medical residents, and practicing physicians. He has been a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP) since 2013 and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University since 2008. Dr. Shady also previously served as Associate Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at United Health Services (UHS).

As Dr. Shady tells his medical students, "Treating patients is more than just solving a problem. It should be done with a combination of compassion, curiosity, and commitment to wanting to better your patients' lives."

About Amr Shady, MD, FACP

Dr. Amr Shady is a board-certified internal medicine physician and Fellow of the American College of Physicians practicing in East Syracuse, New York. A graduate of Cairo University School of Medicine, Dr. Shady has devoted over 20 years to medical education, serving as Assistant Professor of Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Associate Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at UHS, Chair of the Department of Medicine at UHS (2015–2021), and Chief of the Division of General Medicine at SUNY Upstate (2021–2024).

Dr. Shady has received the Laureate Award from the American College of Physicians in recognition of his commitment to excellence in medical care, education, and research. His practice focuses on preventive care, chronic disease management, and building meaningful relationships with his patients.

Dr. Shady is accepting new patients and telehealth appointments. Learn more about his practice at https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/amrshadymd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and an emphasis on both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, wellness, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

Media Contact:

Patricia Hui

MDVIP Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP