MDX 2023: A CELEBRATION OF MALAYSIA'S DIGITAL ECONOMY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a captivating journey through the remarkable achievements of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), as it continues to drive the country's digital economy forward with the ground-breaking and visionary Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative. Brace yourself for the inaugural prestigious Malaysia Digital Expo 2023 (MDX 2023), where innovations and collaborations take centre stage.

In the rapidly evolving technology landscape, the horizon of possibilities continues to expand, inviting exploration, innovation, and collaboration like never before. MDX 2023 stands at the forefront of this journey – a transformative six-week experience from 25 September to 8 November 2023 into the heart of technology to elevate Malaysia's position as the Digital Hub of ASEAN.

From nationwide auxiliary events to conferences, exhibitions, launches, and industry awards dinners, MDX 2023 encapsulates the entire spectrum of technological evolution. The diverse events enable attendees to gain comprehensive insights into the ever-changing tech landscape and industry trends that shape the world.

The celebration will bring together tech enthusiasts and industry titans to discuss the future of technology with keynote speakers and prominent panellists from prestigious local and global organisations.

MDX 2023 supports the nurturing of local talent and provides visibility for tech companies to become Malaysian champions, bringing Malaysia's digital economy to greater heights. Serving as a fertile ground for networking and collaboration, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and industry experts converge to share insights, ideas, and aspirations. The collaborative environment fosters innovation and new possibilities.

As the perfect backdrop for exchanging ideas and fostering creative solutions, MDX 2023 propels individuals and industries forward, catalysing progress and ushering in a new era of possibilities.

MDX 2023 offers more than an experience. Join us as we shape a brighter digital future. "Let's do business. Invest in Malaysia".

For more information, please visit: https://mdec.my/mdx

