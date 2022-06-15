MDX Technology acquires Iceflow Technology Limited, a low-code/no-code SaaS workflow solution for financial institutions

LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDX Technology (MDXT) today announces the acquisition of Iceflow Technologies Limited. Iceflow enables users to build workflows on-the-fly, circumventing congested development queues. Proof of Concepts (POCs) can be set up within days and deployed very quickly due it being a low-code/no-code SaaS platform. Iceflow has been developed by Graham Denyer, ex-IHS Markit and architect of the original Markit EDM solution, Graham will join MDXT as CTO.

Graham comments. "Iceflow is the culmination of 20 years' experience in building financial services workflow solutions. The tool has been specifically designed to solve some of the pressing requirements that a lot of institutions struggle with such as post-trade processes, compliance workflows, KYC and more. Once MDXT and Iceflow are fully integrated, clients will be able to do even more with their data and benefit from enhanced cross-platform, real-time data distribution capabilities driven by complimentary workflows."

Nigel Someck, CEO at MDXT comments. "We are excited to welcome Graham and his team. MDXT has over 35 customers across the financial services landscape and all of them are looking to automate as many of their manual processes as possible. Often, opportunities are missed due to crippling development lead times, Iceflow is the perfect solution enabling them to rapidly build and deploy integrated workflows in days. We already have one client who is adopting Iceflow to augment the capabilities which MDXT delivers, I am certain there will be many more to come."

About MDX Technology Ltd

More than 35 leading financial institutions, including tier one banks, brokers, trading venues, and buy-side firms, use MDXT for real-time data collaboration internally and with clients. The same technology underpins the MDXT marketplace, which provides a modern, cost-efficient channel for both data providers and consumers alike. Clients include TP ICAP, HSBC, MarketAxess, Marex, ICE and Royal Bank of Canada, to name a few. The company is headquartered in London, with offices in North America and representation in the AsiaPac region. MDX Technology.

SOURCE MDX Technology