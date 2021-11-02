ME Cosmetics Launches Category-Creator to Transform Self-Consciousness into Self-Confidence

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-described "cosmetic MacGyver" and founder Camille Barreto struggled with thinning hair for years. While it is estimated that over 50% of women experience noticeable hair loss, Camille was unable to find a confidence-boosting beauty product that effectively addresses this common beauty concern. Rather than console herself, she decided to tackle the problem head on by expanding the beauty aisles with an innovative and problem-solving cosmetic solution. Thus category-creator ME Cosmetics was born.

Founder Camille Barreto applying Can't Stop Me Now™ Ultimate Coverage Scalp Foundation™ Various shades of the Can't Stop Me Now™ Ultimate Coverage Scalp Foundation™

The launch of ME Cosmetics features four transformative products designed to fit the needs shared by many:

Can't Stop Me Now ™ Ultimate Coverage Scalp Foundation ™ is the first ever powerhouse pressed powder Scalp Foundation ™ system. It features rich, reflective color that matches hair to give the appearance of thicker, fuller hair, and conceals small bald spots. Infused with ten active hair- and skin-loving ingredients, the innovative formula delivers lightweight, highly pigmented, buildable coverage that blends seamlessly with hair and skin. The product comes in six-different shades, with three more in development, including: Pure White, Dark Blonde, Auburn , Light Brown, Medium Brown, and Black Brown.

ME Cosmetics is committed to addressing the priorities expressed by its customers around formulation, sustainability, and ethical standards. These priorities include formulation within commonly accepted "clean" guidelines and a commitment to being 100% vegan and cruelty free. ME Cosmetics strives to minimize its environmental footprint by using compacts made with 85% recycled plastic. Packaging is FSC-certified, made with recycled materials, manufactured with 100% wind energy, and fully recyclable. Camille firmly believes in bettering the community and ME Cosmetics directs 100% of net profits from A Gentle Touch™ Microfiber Towel, as well as a portion of all other profits, to organizations dedicated to the fight against human trafficking.

With a clear mission to transform self-consciousness into self-confidence, ME Cosmetics creates avant-garde cosmetic solutions by venturing beyond the frontier of the beauty industry's comfort zone. Created by a team of women who have "been there, dealt with that" ME Cosmetics delivers game-changing products that tackle beauty concerns head on, creating a community where everyone is seen, heard, and empowered, leaving no one behind.

For more information visit mecosmetics.com

