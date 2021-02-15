Me in America Honored by the 2021 Feathered Quill Book Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Me in America, which examines the complex realities of racial identity within a starkly divided country, has been honored by the 2021 Feathered Quill Book Awards in the Poetry Category and as a finalist in the Debut Author Category.

"All poems do justice to their subjects - all touch on prevalent issues in American and the BLM movement. The author did his work well - even the unusual picture-type set-ups per individual poems was interesting and shows he put a lot of effort into the design." -- Feathered Quill Book Awards Judges' Comments.

The 2021 Feathered Quill Book Awards judging panel is comprised of professional authors, reviewers, editors, and publicists. Kelvin Parker's debut poetry collection was previously honored by the American Book Fest's 17th Annual "Best Book" Awards in the categories African American Fiction, Poetry, and Social Change.

Parker speaks to the conflicting realities of living as a Black man in a country founded on the pain, creativity, and courage of Black Americans. The poet's deeply personal story highlights themes of oppression, racism, and inequality combined with a celebration of how far we've come and an understanding of how far we have to go. It captures the resilience, survival, and humanity of Black experiences.

"Black life endures – an everlasting flame that lives on in all generations – a power that can't be stopped," shares Parker. "This book is my gift of inspiration and healing. I am honored to be selected by Feathered Quill and proud to play a role in the resurgence of poetry as a tool for healing and sharing our experiences that we've seen this year."

Parker humanizes the stories that define the Black experience, from a traumatic childhood to questioning how he fits in, he personalizes the effects of discrimination. Me in America is a lesson on Black identity accessible to all readers.

About Kelvin Parker

Kelvin Parker is an author, fashion designer, and marketing professional. Poetry is his avenue for healing and activism. He received his BFA in Fashion and MFA in Luxury and Fashion Management from Savannah College of Art and Design. Currently, he lives in the New York tri-state area.

