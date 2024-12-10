$ME Token Launches on Magic Eden Mobile App

$ME rewards will be unlocked through new Magic Eden Quest Platform

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ME Foundation has announced that the highly anticipated $ME token is live today, December 10, as of 9 a.m. ET. As the official Magic Eden ecosystem token, $ME will unlock new ways for users across Solana, BTC, and EVM to engage with the platform, earn rewards, and participate in the rapidly expanding $ME ecosystem.

In addition to the launch of $ME, today marks the beginning of Magic Eden Quests, a groundbreaking new feature that allows users who stake $ME tokens to participate in challenges across chains. Quests will enable users to do cross chain swaps and trade NFTs on Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, and other major networks, earning $ME rewards for completing tasks and milestones.

"We're incredibly excited for today's launch, and the opportunity to foster a passionate, cross-chain community of users," said Matt Szenics, Director of ME Foundation. "The $ME token represents the power of onchain trading applications and there will be innovative incentives rewarding users for trading all assets on all chains. $ME is becoming a token for onchain maxis everywhere."

To claim $ME, users can simply link their cross-chain wallets at mefoundation.com . The $ME claim is completed in the Magic Eden mobile app, available across most markets in the App Store or Google Play Store. Once claimed, users can stake $ME to gain access to Magic Eden Quests and unlock future airdrops. The longer the staking duration (minimum one day; maximum four years), the greater the rewards, based on continued activity and use of protocols which make up the $ME ecosystem.

The launch of $ME represents a pivotal milestone in Magic Eden's mission to become the home of all assets, across all chains. They have adopted $ME to represent their dApp at large. For more information about $ME and the ME Foundation, visit mefoundation.com or follow @MEFndn on X. For details on how to stake tokens and participate in Magic Eden Quests, visit MagicEden.io or @MagicEden on X.

About $ME

$ME is powering the onchain economy and represents the most powerful suite of cross chain trading, minting, and wallet protocols. Adopted by Magic Eden as their official token, $ME will represent the largest community of onchain users who will earn $ME for trading all assets on all chains.

About ME Foundation

ME Foundation is a non-profit foundation governing the largest suite of open source cross chain trading protocols enabling people to trade all digital assets on all chains. ME Foundation provides stewardship of $ME, Magic Eden's official ecosystem token. The $ME community will drive adoption and development of these protocols.

