Mea Culpa Host Michael Cohen Set To Appear "On Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that Mea Culpa host Michael Cohen is set to appear on tonight's broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC in promotion of his podcast Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen. The appearance, which will be done via zoom, marks the first time the lawyer turned podcast host is interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the Emmy-nominated late night comedy variety series. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs nightly on ABC at 11:35pm and streams next day on ABC.com and Hulu.

Michael Cohen served as Donald J. Trump's attorney and "personal fixer" from 2006 to 2018. He took on tremendous responsibility while representing the former President and at one time even vowing he would take a bullet for him. However, after a brutal feud erupted between them, Cohen ended up biting the bullet and facing serious jail time. In his PodcastOne distributed podcast, Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen , which launched in September of 2020, the darkest elements of Trump's presidency are revealed, all told by Trump's former right hand man.

The podcast, with 9 million downloads to date, has featured a wide variety of guests, ranging from actors like Ben Stiller and Rosie O'Donnell, with whom Trump had a well-documented history of malevolence, as well as members of federal law enforcement and political scientists and consultants. Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen is available on PodcastOne , Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard.

About Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, the former attorney and personal fixer for Donald J. Trump, once vowed to take a bullet for the President. But that was before the country was brought to its knees by the President's own lies and personal madness. Now, imprisoned in his home, his life, reputation and livelihood destroyed, Cohen is on a mission to right the wrongs he perpetuated on behalf of his boss. Audio Up Media's Mea Culpa podcast shows Michael Cohen raw and unfiltered, shining a light into the dark corners of our current American Apocalypse. Tune in weekly for a candid conversation, as Cohen sets to dismantle the Trump legacy and finds the truth and nothing but the truth.

