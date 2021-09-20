Mea Culpa With Michael Cohen - Stormy Daniels Returns, Reads Cohen's Tarot Cards And Reveals He Needs To Go Forward With "Honesty"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that it will be airing the brand new episode of Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen , produced by AudioUp, featuring Stormy Daniels starting September 20th at 12 AM ET. This marks the return of Daniels, a first since her explosive interview unveiling intimate details about former President Donald Trump and the alleged relationship that changed political history. In this ebullient interview, Daniels reads Cohen's Tarot cards to reveal his message to the universe is "honesty." Cohen divulges that honesty will come into play as new revelations will be released in the on-going indictment against Trump, the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. Additionally, Cohen is joining forces with LiveXLive to launch an NFT series of documents which will contain, amongst others, the Stormy Daniels Trump repayment checks signed by Donald J. Trump. Cohen will also celebrate the end of his home confinement on November 22, 2021 by taking Mea Culpa podcast on a live national tour.

During the podcast/vodcast, fans will get quite a few additional eye-popping stories from Trump allegedly abusing his power of office by harassing both Cohen and Daniels to Dennis Rodman rejecting Trump's alleged offer to fly Rodman, Cohen and himself on the private "Trump"-emblazoned plane to North Korea for the basketball game honoring Kim Jong-Un and lots more!

Cohen served as Donald J. Trump's attorney and "personal fixer" from 2006 to 2018. He took on tremendous responsibility while representing the former President and at one time even vowing he would take a bullet for him. However, after a brutal feud erupted between them, Cohen ended up biting the bullet and facing serious jail time. Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen, an Audio Up Media produced podcast launched in September of 2020, reveals the darkest elements of Trump's presidency, as told by Trump's former right hand man.

Since joining PodcastOne in January of this year, Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen has seen its listener base increase by 30%, and reached a milestone of 12 million downloads since its initial launch.

Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen has featured a wide variety of guests, ranging from actors like Ben Stiller and Rosie O'Donnell, with whom Trump had a well-documented history of malevolence, as well as members of federal law enforcement and political scientists and consultants. Whether it is political journalist and author Ari Berman or former U.S. attorney and Talking Feds creator Harry Litman, Cohen has brought in whoever he can to dissect the realm of political discourse. However, Cohen has never had a guest quite like former adult film actress and Trump's alleged romantic partner Stormy Daniels.

"Podcasting continues to grow in the world of digital media," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "We are excited to see the extraordinary growth of Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen and believe there are significant opportunities to cross-sell and cross promote to subscribers, advertisers and sponsors."

In 2016, on Trump's behalf, Cohen allegedly offered Daniels' attorney $130,000 to refrain from disclosing information about their alleged affair. In turn, Cohen faced lawsuits, as well as charges including campaign finance violation. This will mark the second time Cohen and Daniels have interacted, cementing their position on the same side of the Trump coin.

Tune in on September 20 at 9PM PST/ September 21st at 12 AM ET to hear the behind the scene details surrounding the most controversial U.S. President of all time, as told by two people who knew him better than anyone. You can check out Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen on any platform that features podcasts, Apple, Spotify, etc., especially on LiveXLive's own PodcastOne .

Michael Cohen, the former attorney and personal fixer for Donald J. Trump, once vowed to take a bullet for the President. But that was before the country was brought to its knees by the President's own lies and personal madness. Now, imprisoned in his home, his life, reputation and livelihood destroyed, Cohen is on a mission to right the wrongs he perpetuated on behalf of his boss. Audio Up Media's Mea Culpa podcast shows Michael Cohen raw and unfiltered, shining a light into the dark corners of our current American Apocalypse. Tune in weekly for a candid conversation, as Cohen sets to dismantle the Trump legacy and finds the truth and nothing but the truth.

