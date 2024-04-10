MEA EXPANDS TO SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO THIS APRIL

A midlife wisdom school for adults seeking a transformative adventure, MEA's Santa Fe program include partnerships with Blue Zones, Arizona State University and INC Magazine

SANTA FE, N.M., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEA , the world's first midlife wisdom school, announces the opening of its second campus this April on Rising Circle Ranch, a secluded, 2,600-acre regenerative horse ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. This marks the U.S. expansion from the original campus in Baja California Sur, Mexico of the MEA program and its curriculum centered around navigating transitions, cultivating purpose and owning wisdom for adults yearning for a more fulfilling midlife.

Since 2018, nearly 5,000 people from 48 countries have journeyed to MEA's Baja campus to experience a midlife atrium and reflect on how they want to live the second half of their adult lives. Now, MEA's new Santa Fe campus continues this mission and adds the flavor of the American West, where the spirit of adventure comes alive with two retreat centers encompassing 43 rooms. The Santa Fe campus features everything from equine-assisted learning with EQUUS Experience® trained practitioners which involves partnerships with horses to facilitate insights and learning which in turn support personal and professional development, to encounters with the wild heart of nature from coyotes to eagles. Guests can also dive into an immersive world of regenerative ranching, soil science, and astronomy, or find their rhythm with cooking classes and music by the fire.

Spanning a vast and exclusive 4-square-mile expanse, this secluded haven provides a remote yet conveniently reachable escape in the culturally vibrant Santa Fe region. The architecture draws inspiration from the traditional Santa Fe Pueblo-Spanish Revival style with furniture and art from local artisans. Chef Krista Steinhauer will oversee the menu development of the Santa Fe campus and will be sourcing primarily organic, local ingredients to create a unique culinary experience.

Whether it's Baja or Santa Fe, always shaping the MEA experience are a variety of workshops guests can access throughout their stay. The programs are centered on three main pillars designed to help adults in midlife figure out the many transitions that come during this time, from changing jobs to divorce to an empty nest to menopause:

Navigating Transitions - Embracing change and thriving in times of transition .

- . Cultivating Purpose - Get equipped with tools to ignite life with purpose .

- . Owning Wisdom - Unearth wisdom and unlock hidden potential.

Highlighting MEA's 2024 Santa Fe program calendar is an exclusive Blue Zones workshop coming in October, as well as workshops taught by critically acclaimed author and storyteller Elizabeth Gilbert , Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz , a revered authority in menopause and women's health, Christian mystic Richard Rohr , novelist Pico Iyer , and poet and spiritual adviser Mark Nepo to name a few. MEA has also partnered with Arizona State University for a program designed to help parents move through the difficult transition of empty nest to post-parental growth, plus INC Magazine for a workshop exploring entrepreneurship at any age.

Far from being a time of turmoil, there are many unexpected joys in midlife to discover. At MEA, adults mostly in their 40s, 50s and 60s can find a new framework to rethink this long stage of life with a social science and wellness program that ultimately draws inspiration from Yale's Becca Levy's groundbreaking research that shows when you shift your mindset on aging from negative to positive, you gain 7.5 additional years of life. As MEA's founder Chip Conley says about midlife, "People who are going through a transition often get stuck in one of three stages. The first stage is the ending of something. The second stage is the messy middle. The third stage is the beginning of something new."

MEA is here to help adults get unstuck, and realize that this stage of life is not a crisis, but a chrysalis. For more information, visit MEA .

ABOUT MEA:

MEA, founded by hospitality maverick and New York Times bestselling author Chip Conley, is a place of learning, growth, and community for those seeking to navigate midlife and beyond with greater wisdom and purpose. Created as the answer to the ever-perplexing midlife stage, MEA, seeks to guide and support adults through transitions in their midlife years, with a particular lens on those aged 40 and above. MEA takes teachings from modern science and centuries of philosophers, writers, poets, and yogis, then melds them into lessons and insights for individuals looking for growth and guidance as they navigate midlife. MEA hosts in-person workshops at the beachside campus in Baja California Sur, Mexico, a 2600-acre regenerative ranch in Santa Fe as well as online programs, and a regular lineup of free live virtual events which has built a dedicated alumni group of nearly 5,000 past participants from 48 countries.

CONTACT: Gemma Korus, [email protected]

SOURCE Modern Elder Academy