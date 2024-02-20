MEA Renewable Energy Market size to increase by USD 15.00 billion and records 8.4% CAGR between 2022 to 2027, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East and Africa (MEA) - Renewable Energy Market size is expected to grow by USD 15.00 billion, acceleration at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Renewable Energy Market in MEA 2023-2027

Rise in energy demand is notably driving the market in Middle East and Africa. However, factors such as competition from alternative energy sources may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the renewable energy market in Middle East and Africa including Acciona SA, ACWA Power International, AKER HORIZONS, AKUO ENERGY SAS, AMEA Power, Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, Enerwhere Sustainable Energy, Masdar, MVV Energie AG, PV Technology Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Scatec ASA, Siraj Power Contracting LLC, SolarAfrica Energy Pty Ltd., Solarwind M.E., SunPower Corp., Yellow Door Energy, ENGIE SA, and IBC SOLAR AG.

Company Analysis

Acciona SA: The company offers renewable energy water projects at South Africa and Egypt.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy The Full Report Now for detailed company information.

The report is segmented by

End-user

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Type

Hydropower

Wind

Solar

Others

The residential segment is expected to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. Elevated energy consumption has adverse environmental implications, including air pollution, the greenhouse effect, and the urban heat island effect. Utilizing clean energy instead of finite resources stands out as the most efficient approach to conserving energy in residential areas. This shift enables the US to address the escalating energy needs of households while safeguarding and preserving limited resources for the benefit of future generations, all while upholding environmental principles. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

The Market is experiencing a transformative shift, particularly in nations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where solar energy projects are flourishing. The region, rich in natural gas resources, is diversifying its energy portfolio, spurred by initiatives like the Pan Arab Clean Energy Initiative and support from organizations such as the International Renewable Energy Agency. Solar PV installations are gaining momentum, with projects like E-trees blending technology and sustainability. However, challenges remain, as highlighted by the Global Energy Monitor, underscoring the importance of collaboration among Arab countries to overcome barriers and propel the MEA region towards a greener future.

Related Reports:

Renewable Energy Market: The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,776.08 GW.

Renewable Energy Investment Market: The market share is expected to increase by USD 168.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.59%.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Propulsion

7 Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio