MEA will lead the Industrial Valves Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry|Technavio

Technavio's report on "Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" reveals that the market has the potential to reach USD 4.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Leading Regions Analysis of Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry during 2020-2024:

Technavio identifies North America as the second-highest country, where the industrial valve market size in the oil and gas industry will have the potential to reach USD 5.16 billion by 2024. The increase in E&P of crude oil and gas resources will contribute to a rise in the use of industrial valves in North America during the forecast period.

Europe will be the third-highest country, where the industrial valve market size in the oil and gas industry will have the potential to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024. The adoption of renewable energy sources for power and as a fuel in automotive vehicles will increase the demand for the industrial valve during the forecast period.

Industrial Valves Market in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry during 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial valve market size in the oil and gas industry report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AVK Holding AS, Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., ITT Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., SMC Corp., The Dixon Group Inc., and The Weir Group Plc.

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market- The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market is segmented by technology (3D seismic survey, 2D seismic survey, and 4D seismic survey) and geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America).

Global Oil and Gas Fishing Market- The oil and gas fishing market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

