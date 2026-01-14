LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaco, the UK's leading air treatment specialist focused on everyday home comfort, has secured a significant multi-million-pound investment from FourLeaf Capital, marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey.

Meaco secures significant strategic investment to accelerate European growth

The investment follows a period of strong performance for Meaco. The company has grown rapidly in recent years as demand for high quality, energy efficient, low noise, air treatment appliances continues to increase globally. With the brand gaining international recognition and its product portfolio expanding, Meaco has reached a natural stage in its evolution where partnering with external investors will fuel the next phase of its growth.

Partnering with the FourLeaf founders, who have extensive experience of building businesses and scaling brands internationally, will provide Meaco with the strategic support to accelerate its ambition to become the leading air treatment brand across Europe.

Meaco will focus on expanding the reach of Europe's favourite dehumidifier range, Arete, whilst continuing to expand into adjacent air treatment categories. A customer focused approach to product innovation, energy efficiency and quality, supported by the multiple award winning UK based design team, will remain at the heart of the business.

To support the next stage of growth, Conor Sugrue, ex Glen Dimplex, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Meaco founder, Chris Michael, will remain a significant shareholder in the business and will transition into the newly created role of Chief Product Officer, allowing him to focus more closely on product development and innovation.

Chris Michael, Founder and Chief Product Officer, Meaco, says:

"This investment represents an exciting new chapter for Meaco. FourLeaf have extensive experience in building businesses and scaling brands internationally, and I believe that partnering with them will help accelerate our growth and realise our ambition of becoming a leading European air treatment company."

Conor Sugrue, CEO Meaco adds:

"I am thrilled to be joining Meaco at this exciting time. The company has an outstanding reputation for delivering high quality, energy efficient and innovative products. I look forward to working with Chris and the wider leadership team to unlock new opportunities for growth."

With the backing of FourLeaf Capital, Meaco is well positioned to continue its growth journey while maintaining its commitment to exceptional product quality, customer service and responsible innovation.

Notes to editors

About Meaco

Established in 1991 by Chris and Michelle Michael, Meaco is a leading air treatment specialist with products including award-winning dehumidifiers, cooling fans, air purifiers, portable air conditioners, and humidifiers. Meaco is a winner of multiple Which? Best Buy and Good Housekeeping Institute Tried and Tested Awards and has achieved Quiet Mark status for a number of products. Its dehumidifiers are the most awarded in Britain. In 2024, Meaco sold 280,081 units of the MeacoDry Arete One across Europe, making it the most popular dehumidifier family on the continent. In 2025, Meaco was announced as the "Most Trusted Dehumidifier Brand' by 17,000 UK shoppers in the BrandSpark® International UK Trust Study.

For more information, please visit: www.meaco.com

About FourLeaf Capital

FourLeaf Capital, headquartered in London and led by Robyn Smith was established to offer flexible financing solutions to proven and ambitious management teams, adding value through the networks and experience of both the core team and its base of successful entrepreneur investors. The experience for the management teams that FourLeaf Capital back is differentiated from a traditional institutional investor or single-family office through an ethos of "entrepreneurs backing entrepreneurs" and an ability to tailor any capital solution to the situation at hand. Fourleaf Capital is backed by Seamus Lynch and Lawrence Hickey, both experienced entrepreneurs with significant international experience in growing and expanding businesses.

About Conor Sugrue

Conor brings over 20 years of experience leading large international organisations, including senior roles at IPL, a global plastics manufacturing company, with operations spanning North America and Europe and Glen Dimplex, a leading European heating and ventilation company, where he was CEO of their Heating and Ventilation division. Conor qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG and holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronic Systems from Dublin City University.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860893/Meaco.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860894/Meaco_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Meaco