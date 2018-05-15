Mead & Hunt Turns to Workspot Cloud GPU Workstations to Fuel Growth

Click to Tweet: .@MeadHunt Turns to @Workspot Cloud GPU Workstations to Fuel Growth: https://tinyurl.com/yb3l62pv #VDI #BIM

Mead & Hunt, which operates more than 30 offices across the country, was committed to finding an IT solution that would allow it to fulfill its growth objectives. These objectives included the ability to bid on projects in any location, hire computer-aided design engineers from beyond a 50-mile radius and then allow them to work from anywhere, and simplify IT and data management. After trying several VDI solutions, the firm found the cost to be prohibitive and the performance to be poor.

Workspot proposed a modern approach to achieving Mead & Hunt's business goals, and the Workspot Workstation Cloud on Microsoft Azure pilot was up and running in one day. The firm experiences these benefits:

Higher performance: Workspot's cloud-native VDI not only outperforms competing VDI solutions, it delivers higher performance than the physical workstations the firm had been using.

Jimmy Chang, Workspot vice president of products and strategic alliances, said: "Workspot was created for organizations like Mead & Hunt that could not find a workable legacy VDI solution. Beyond the complexity and cost of those solutions, the performance was just not acceptable to their power users. With Workspot solutions on Microsoft Azure, customers like Mead & Hunt are seeing performance that exceeds that of a physical workstation, which has never before been possible. By reinventing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) as a cloud-native service, Workspot has completely transformed how IT securely delivers virtual desktops, applications and data to any device."

Andy Knauf, CIO, Mead & Hunt, said: "In theory, virtual workstations were the key to driving corporate growth; in practice, however, we found that VDI solutions from other vendors did not meet our performance standards. With Workspot workstations on Azure, we're seeing ridiculous speed. The firm has overall greater agility now to pursue business anywhere, and the cost of taking on new projects is substantially lower as we open new branch offices with inexpensive laptops and networks in days. My IT team is happy, the CAD design engineers are happy, and I get a consistent cost every month for our virtual workstations on Azure."

