Mead Beverages Market is to grow by USD 2.69 billion from 2023 to 2028 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mead beverages market is expected to grow by USD 2.69 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period. The presence of numerous untapped markets is notably driving the mead beverages market. However, factors such as Fluctuation in the price of honey may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (melomel mead, traditional mead, sparkling mead, and other meads), distribution channel (on trade and off trade), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mead Beverages Market 2024-2028
Key Segment Analysis

  • The melomel mead segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the process of fermentation, Melomel mead is produced by combining different fruits. Berry, apple, peach, or cherry are some of the fruits that you usually add to mead to increase its flavor and aroma. Moreover, the sweetness and fruitiness of Melomel mead can differ from one fruit to another due to the fermentation process in which it is made. In addition, to take into consideration the evolving taste preferences of consumers, several producers are introducing new flavor combinations for Melomel mead.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Germany is the major contributor to the market in the region due to the increase in the number of lounges and bars. Moreover, the growth of the market has improved because of an increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages by women. Moreover, millennials are becoming key contributors to the demand for mead beverages, and they are more eager to spend on high-end alcohol and try popular alcoholic beverage blends, such as those infused with spices and fruit flavors. In addition, countries such as the UK and Italy are experiencing an increase in demand for mead.

Company Insights 

The mead beverages market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including B. Nektar Meadery, Bunratty Mead and Liqueur Co. Ltd., Charm City Meadworks LLC, Kuhnhenn Brewing, Lyme Bay Cider Co Ltd., Medovina, Moond Dog Meadery, Moonshine Meadery, Pasieka Jaros Sp. z o.o., Redstone Meadery, Schramms Mead, Spirit Hills Ltd., Starlight Mead, Superstition Meadery, The Lancashire Mead Co., Wild Blossom Meadery., Cornish Mead Co., and Sap House Meadery

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product 

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

