Mead Beverages Market Size to Grow by USD 2.26 billion with Expected YOY of 6.7% in 2022 - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Mead Beverages Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global mead beverages market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the mead beverages market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Mead Beverages Market Segmentation

Product

Melomel Mead: The mead beverages market share growth in the melomel mead segment will be significant for revenue generation during the forecast period. Melomels are meads made from honey and fruits. The high demand for fruit-flavored alcohol is proportional to the high global demand for melomel mead. Players are launching new flavors of melomel mead to cater to the evolving taste preferences of consumers.



Traditional Mead



Sparkling Mead



Other Meads

Distribution Channel

On-trade: The consumption of mead beverages through the on-trade distribution channel is expected to increase during the forecast period. The increasing number of meaderies, rise in the number of tasting rooms attached to existing meaderies, and an increasing number of pubs that serve mead beverages contribute to the growth of the market segment.



Off-trade

Geography

North America: 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for mead beverages in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for mead beverages among women and millennial consumers will facilitate the mead beverages market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Mead Beverages Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The mead beverages market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolios to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The mead beverages market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mead beverages market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Mead Beverages Market Players are:

B. Nektar Meadery: The company offers mead beverages products such as Cherry Limeade, Optimism, and Dragons Are Real.

Bunratty Mead and Liqueur Co. Ltd.: The company offers mead beverages products such as Bunratty Meade honey wine.

Charm City Meadworks LLC: The company offers mead beverages products such as draft mead and still mead.

Medovinarna

Moonshine Meadery

Pasieka Jaros Sp. z o.o.

Redstone Meadery

Schramms Mead

Superstition Meadery

Tallgrass Mead

Mead Beverages Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mead beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mead beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mead beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mead beverages market vendors

Mead Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Nektar Meadery, Bunratty Mead and Liqueur Co. Ltd., Charm City Meadworks LLC, Medovinarna, Moonshine Meadery, Pasieka Jaros Sp. z o.o., Redstone Meadery, Schramms Mead, Superstition Meadery, and Tallgrass Mead Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026













