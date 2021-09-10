Mead Johnson China Business Group appoints new president

The transaction, structured as a sale of the entirety of IFCN China, which will be grouped as "Mead Johnson China Business Group [2] " includes the manufacturing plants in Nijmegen, the Netherlands and Guangzhou, China as well as a royalty-free perpetual and exclusive license of the Mead Johnson and Enfa family of brands in China.

It is regarded as the most pioneering business model in China's infant nutrition market - serving one market by two types of resources, which lays down an exemplary roadmap for the localized growth of international brands in China.

Mr. Zhu has extensive professional experience in infant nutrition business. Prior to joining Mead Johnson China Business Group, he held several senior management positions in the industry in China, including as CEO of a domestic nutrition company, leading its sales, development strategy and overall business management for 14 years.

Looking forward, Mr. Zhu commented on the ambition of the company: "We will build a more localized operation mechanism and develop a consumer-centric innovation system, with access to Mead Johnson's global research and supply chain resources. Our goal is to become most preferred choice of international infant formula brand in China."

Mead Johnson China Business Group plans to implement strategic transformation with focus on three areas - optimizing the local demand-oriented product portfolio, improving a Chinese consumer-centric digital platform and strengthening its value chain system.

During its 28-years' operation in China, Mead Johnson has built up a comprehensive research network and R&D team in the country, which have continuously conducted clinical-proven nutritional research for Chinese babies. Mead Johnson China Business Group also has two world-class production bases in Guangzhou and the Netherlands.

Reckitt Benckiser Group announced earlier that Enda Ryan who led IFCN business under Reckitt's leadership has been retained by Reckitt as SVP, Greater China to oversee the Reckitt Health and Hygiene business in Greater China.

[1] Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong

[2] Mead Johnson China Business Group consists of Mead Johnson Nutritionals (China) Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited, Mead Johnson Nutrition (Taiwan) Ltd., Mead Johnson B.V., Mead Johnson Pediatric Nutrition Institute (China) Ltd., Mead Johnson Pediatric Nutrition Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition International Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Mead Johnson China

Established in 1905, Mead Johnson is a well-known infant formula and child nutrition brand committed to empowering moms and nourishing children for the best start in life with science-based product innovation.

Mead Johnson entered China in 1993, with a portfolio composed of brands including Enfinitas, Enfamil, Enfagrow, Enfa Total Grow, EnfaGentlease, and food for special medical purpose, including nutrition for preterm and low birthweight babies, and formulas against protein allergies.

Mead Johnson Pediatric Nutrition Institute (MJPNI) was established in Guangzhou in 2011, dedicated to the advancement and application of paediatric nutrition science in China.

With the purpose as of "nourish the best of life for babies in China", Mead Johnson China has helped Chinese society to improve the nutrition condition of underprivileged mothers, left-behind children and children with special nutritional needs. The well-known social impact programs such as "Best Start in Life", "Baby Love 1+1", "Embrace Life", and "Saving PKU Children" has brought positive changes to the society. The establishment of Guangzhou Mead Johnson Charity Foundation demonstrated a step-change of the company's commitment on building a long-term social impact platform to amplify the social impacts efforts with many partners with the same determination.

Primavera Capital's acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser Group's Infant Formula and Child Nutrition business in China (incl. mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong) was completed on 9 September 2021.

SOURCE Mead Johnson China Business Group