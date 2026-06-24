Meade USD 226 Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology to Protect Students, Staff, Visitors

Kansas School District Integrates Industry-Leading Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Kansas' Meade USD 226 to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Located in Meade County, the district serves approximately 350 students with 40 staff members across two schools, a combined elementary campus serving pre-K through 8th grade and a high school. The addition of ZeroEyes complements the district's multilayered security plan, which also includes a SafeDefend system that alerts staff and first responders in the event of an incident, along with a comprehensive camera system, locked and secured entrances, and other access controls.

The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program, administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement ZeroEyes. The grant followed coordination with local law enforcement and community leaders to identify AI gun detection as a key safety priority aligned with broader community initiatives.

"The addition of ZeroEyes to our security roster adds another layer of safety, enabling us to identify a potential threat before it even enters the building," said Rex Bruce, Superintendent at Meade USD 226. "The critical time provided with the technology helps us respond faster, strengthening our overall preparedness across the district."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"We're proud to support Meade USD 226's mission to provide a safe, secure learning environment," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "The district's decision to implement ZeroEyes through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant demonstrates their dedication to prioritizing security and enabling their students to focus on their education."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes