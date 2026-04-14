Meadow Biosciences Launches First National Telehealth Platform Dedicated To Leucovorin Care For Children With Autism

Physician-founded platform brings clinician-guided leucovorin access to families in all 50 states as autism rates reach historic highs and medication waitlists stretch to two years

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meadow Biosciences launches a physician-led telehealth platform in all 50 states designed to help families of children with autism evaluate and access leucovorin care. The platform provides clinician-guided care through custom-compounded medications, when prescribed, delivered to the patient's door. The platform coordinates specialist access, secures reliable compounded medication supply, and provides ongoing clinical monitoring, all through an affordable virtual care model built around the families it serves.

Meadow Co-Founder Dr. John Gaitanis

Autism now affects approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States, the highest prevalence ever recorded by the CDC, and families are navigating a care landscape that has not kept pace. Families seeking leucovorin, a form of folinic acid (a naturally occurring form of vitamin B9), routinely face 18 - 24-month waitlists to see the specialists who prescribe and monitor it. A nationwide medication shortage has further complicated matters, creating supply uncertainties that leave families without access to consistent care.

The platform is grounded in peer-reviewed science. Published clinical research, including randomized clinical trials, suggests leucovorin may support improvements in language and communication in some children with autism*. The cerebral folate pathway is a biological mechanism studied in autism research and is the initial clinical focus of the platform.

"As a clinical researcher who helped build the foundational evidence for leucovorin in ASD from our landmark 2016 clinical trial that we published at Arkansas Children's Hospital, I've seen firsthand the positive impacts that custom-compounded formulations of leucovorin under specific dosing protocols can have for many children with ASD," said John Slattery, Co-Founder and CEO of Meadow Biosciences.

Meadow addresses the access barrier by combining telehealth scheduling, clinician-guided evaluation, and, when prescribed, a coordinated compounded medication pathway in one platform, reducing the overall patient cost. Families complete a brief intake form, after which a licensed clinician independently reviews the information and determines whether leucovorin is appropriate for the child. Starting at $199 per month, the service includes specialist telehealth care and home delivery of a specially formulated compounded version of leucovorin, which is dye-free, gluten-free, casein-free and delivered within seven business days. Medications are compounded pursuant to a patient-specific prescription by a licensed 503A compounding pharmacy.

"I have been caring for children for over three decades and prescribing leucovorin for two decades. Precision medicine means matching the right intervention to the right patient and tracking outcomes over time. Our model is designed to combine physician expertise with structured monitoring, so families have a clear path forward, and so we can build real-world evidence that improves care as we scale." John Gaitanis, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Meadow Biosciences.

Meadow works alongside a child's existing care team and does not replace current providers or therapists. The platform is available immediately in all 50 states.

For more information visit www.meadowbiosciences.com or follow @meadowhealth on X,

@meadow_health on Instagram and @meadow.health on Facebook.

About Meadow Biosciences

Meadow Biosciences is a national telehealth platform built for families of children with autism seeking physician-guided leucovorin care. Meadow provides virtual visits with licensed clinicians, coordinated care pathways, ongoing monitoring, and custom-compounded medication with home delivery — working alongside a child's existing care team. Meadow Health is a service provided by Meadow Biosciences, Inc. Meadow Biosciences was founded by John C. Slattery, John N. Gaitanis, MD, and Candace McDonald. Learn more at meadowbiosciences.com .

*(Molecular Psychiatry, 2018; and additional peer-reviewed trials)

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SOURCE Meadow Biosciences