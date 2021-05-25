Meadowlands Live and Kicking Campaign Launches in Time for Memorial Day Plans and Eased COVID Restrictions

The Meadowlands' 31 hotels offer more than 11,000 hotel rooms, ranging from boutique hotels to leading brands at great rates with many receiving TripAdvisor's cleanliness certification.

The Meadowlands in North Jersey has everything for the perfect one-tank vacation for anyone from Boston to DC!

The Meadowlands Live and Kicking campaign enables area visitors to receive discounted hotel rates when they visit its web site at https://www.mlcvb.com/livehotels/ to plan their summer and fall trips to the region that boasts dozen of parks including the 13,000-acre Hackensack River Estuary, miles of walking, running and biking trails, Bergen County's esteemed public golf courses, the largest planetarium in the Western Hemisphere and tons of restaurants and beautiful settings with views of the New York City skyline.

"We know there is pent up demand for safe fun with families and friends. In the Meadowlands, you can shop for the most current fashion trends or interact with nine-million year old dinosaurs, sun bathe or ski, walk on a nature trail or race electric go-karts, all in the same weekend," said Jim Kirkos, President and CEO of the Meadowlands Live! Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We're making it easy to find interesting things to do within a five-hour drive for anyone from Boston to D.C."

The greater Meadowlands Region boasts an extensive park system from Bergen County that includes a Zoological Park and kayaking to Liberty State Park with spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline and Lady Liberty.

From sun-bathing, picnics or even flying a kite, it has miles of walking and biking trails and nature excursions on the Hackensack River with bird watching and star gazing at the William D. McDowell observatory rounding out a long weekend stay. There are 280 species of birds in the 19,500-acre region that is a major stop on the Atlantic Flyway (with best sightings in September).

The Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment offers live racing Friday and Saturday nights and is home to The Hambletonian and The Breeders Crown, two of the most esteemed harness races in the world. FanDuel Sports Book, the largest sports book in the country, is also located at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

RPM Raceway, Liberty Science Center, and The American Dream entertainment and retail complex featuring Nickelodeon Universe, DreamWorks Waterpark and Big Snow Indoor Skiing are now all open for family fun. Medieval Times Dinner and Tournaments in Lyndhurst will re-open later this month and Field Station: Dinosaurs will have its grand re-opening in June.

The Meadowlands also features a wonderfully diverse array of restaurants including some of the state's best diners to varied ethnic dining options at many price points.

"Businesses in our region are eager to welcome visitors and we're confident that people can enjoy themselves here and feel safe," continues Kirkos. "We have so much to offer, and we're just a quick ride from Midtown Manhattan."

For updates on activity and venue openings, please visit our web site at www.mlcvb.com, sign up for our newsletter, or call 877-MLCVB-US.

SOURCE MLCVB