Meadowood Napa Valley Announces Chef Alejandro Ayala as Executive Chef, Ushering in New Menus and Special Offerings at Forum

"I am deeply honored and privileged to have realized my culinary capabilities at Meadowood Napa Valley, and now to step into the role of Executive Chef," said Chef Alejandro Ayala, Executive Chef at Meadowood Napa Valley. "From my beginnings as a dishwasher and line cook to overseeing a multitude of events every year, my career path has been one of dedication and growth. To have had the opportunity to evolve along with Meadowood and immerse myself fully in the craft of cooking has been nothing short of a dream, and I am eagerly looking forward to furthering my culinary journey at Meadowood in this new capacity."

With its cheerful, serenely appointed dining room and comfortable outdoor lounge, Forum brings world-class hospitality to Meadowood guests, Meadowood Club members, and the local community. Chef Ale takes inspiration from the freshest of produce sourced directly from Meadowood Farm while incorporating ingredients from local proprietors. Drawing on his heritage and life in the Napa Valley, Chef Ale's new summer dinner menu includes the likes of Rock Cod Tacos—featuring avocado, pickled cabbage, Fresno chili, and cilantro cream—as well as Meadowood classics such as Akaushi Beef Tenderloin—featuring an olive oil–potato purée, maitake mushrooms, grilled asparagus, and Cabernet sauce.

"We are thrilled to have Chef Ale assume his new role," remarked Patrick Nayrolles, General Manager of Meadowood Napa Valley. "At Meadowood, we believe in nurturing talent and watching it thrive, much like our harvest. Chef Ale epitomizes this philosophy, having matured organically into our estate's Executive Chef. He is very much emblematic of the growth and evolution of both Meadowood and the valley at large."

Along with new summer menus for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, Forum also debuts its first-ever Golden Hour, when guests are invited to join at the outdoor lounge or indoor bar for an attractive assortment of afternoon delights, all at an attractive price. Sample from a selection of wine, beer, cocktails, and zero-proof refreshments while enjoying light bites and classics like the Dungeness Crab Wontons, Reuben Croquettes, and Forum Burger. Golden Hour is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the open air of Forum Lounge with friends and family while taking in the late-afternoon light.

Embodying a casually relaxed atmosphere, Forum is a favorite among locals for weekend brunch, especially with the popularity of its bar cart. The roving drinks cart—stocked with fresh juices, purées, and garnishes—brings house mixologists directly tableside, allowing them to engage with guests while serving up Bloody Marys, Verde Marys, Mimosas, and custom cocktails crafted to individual tastes.

In addition to Forum, Chef Ale, as Executive Chef of Meadowood Napa Valley, oversees the culinary program for the Terrace Café and pools complex, In-Room Dining, Banquets, and Catering. Chef Ale joined the kitchen staff at Meadowood Napa Valley as a dishwasher nearly 35 years ago. He worked his way through various positions, beginning by assisting the cooks with chopping vegetables and making crêpes. Nurtured by Meadowood's chefs and eager to broaden his skills, Chef Ale steadily cultivated his technique, eventually cooking for both intimate and large-scale events catered by the estate. Born in Indaparapeo, Michoacán, Chef Ale moved to the United States at 18 to make the Napa Valley his home. Before becoming Executive Chef, he served as Estate Chef and Executive Banquet Chef of Meadowood Napa Valley.

Chef Ale has recruited and fostered a talented team who join him at Forum. Giuseppe Marchesini brings over 25 years of experience in the world of fine dining to his role as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at Meadowood Napa Valley. Tessa Cruz, currently serving as Sous Chef at Meadowood Napa Valley, is a dedicated culinary professional with a passion for creating exceptional dining experiences. Joining Tessa as Sous Chef at Meadowood Napa Valley is Jose Sandoval, an integral member of the culinary team who has honed his skills over the course of a decade at the estate. Jillian Bartolome, Pastry Chef at Meadowood Napa Valley, is a creative and versatile pastry chef known for her exacting precision and artful presentation.

Forum is open seven days a week, serving breakfast from 7:30–10:30 a.m., Golden Hour from 3–5 p.m., and dinner from 5–10 p.m. Weekday lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and weekend brunch from 10:30 a.m. –3 p.m.

About Meadowood Napa Valley

Founded in 1961 and acquired by H. William Harlan in 1979, Meadowood Napa Valley has dedicated itself for more than half a century to delivering exceptional customer service and creating memorable experiences for visitors looking to retreat to California wine country. With its approachable elegance and exemplary hospitality, Meadowood has been a touchstone for travelers to the Napa Valley and has elevated the standard for premier hotels. For years, Meadowood has served the community as a gathering place for social, cultural, and viticultural life—and has furnished the ideal destination for those seeking insider access to the Napa Valley. Since reopening in August 2021 with 36 lodge-style rooms and suites designed by Howard Backen, Meadowood has continued to offer a welcoming immersion into the Napa Valley's joyful, imaginative approach to recreation and relaxation.

The natural surroundings of the estate and its distinct amenities are unique to Meadowood. Among the available services and activities are: the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star–rated Meadowood Spa; The Wine Center, where a range of classes has been designed to provide a personalized immersion into the culture, history, and nuances of wines from the Napa Valley and around the world; the central, daily restaurant Forum; the outdoor Terrace Café, open seasonally; the expansive and contemporary Fitness Center; five manicured, hard-surface tennis courts with complimentary demo racquets, balls, and ball machines; two professional tennis instructors with national championship titles; and three separate pools that include the Cabana Pool, the Fitness Pool, and the Family Activity Pool.

Meadowood Napa Valley is a proud and long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux and is honored to have achieved several of the hospitality industry's highest accolades in 2024. Meadowood recently earned two Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide for the estate's Hotel and Spa; was recognized as one of only 11 Three Michelin Key hotels in the United States; and was one of only 75 hotels worldwide to be named on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold List. For more information about Meadowood Napa Valley, please visit meadowood.com.

SOURCE Meadowood Napa Valley