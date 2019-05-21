Meadows Health Implements Jellyfish Health in New Collaboration with MEDITECH

PANAMA CITY, Fla., May 21, 2019­ /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish Health, a proven provider of a comprehensive patient experience platform, today announced the recent deployment of its solution at Meadows Health in Vidalia, Georgia. As part of the implementation, Jellyfish Health formed a collaborative relationship with MEDITECH to optimize the patient journey, deliver a better patient experience and improve staff efficiency and satisfaction. MEDITECH is a leading vendor of information systems and EHR technology for healthcare organizations and has 2,350+ customers worldwide.

Meadows Health chose Jellyfish as its digital patient experience technology to simplify various processes for inpatient and outpatient services. With new technology touchpoints and direct patient communications, patients see benefits before, during and after their visit. Through the integration with Jellyfish and MEDITECH, patient information is automatically and securely transmitted to the EHR, ensuring a consistent, seamless and efficient patient experience for Meadows staff and patients.

"Meadows' vision is to offer patients a 21st-century, consumer-based experience with their healthcare," said Dave Dyell, president and CEO of Jellyfish Health. "Jellyfish Health is honored to be chosen as the solution to meet the demand for the ultimate digital patient experience. Our unique technology integration with MEDITECH evolved as we learned more about Meadows' goal of making seamless patient experience a reality."

Alan Kent, CEO of Meadows Health, a rural health system, three-time Thomson Reuters 100 Top Hospital winner and MEDITECH customer, agrees. "Patients are looking for a modern, Amazon-like consumer experience with their healthcare providers," he said. "Jellyfish makes our interactions with patients simpler and more transparent, which benefits the organization and the patient." Meadows has already realized the following benefits:

Patient self-scheduling is provided in a digital, consumer-friendly way.

Electronic documents and forms are completed and collected before patients arrive and automatically appear back in the MEDITECH EHR.

Text message updates and confirmations at every step in the process reduce no-show rates.

Registration wait times and workflow receive a 90 to 95 percent patient satisfaction rating.

"Jellyfish Health is committed to placing the patient at the center of care, not the care delivery organization," said Dyell. "Our collaboration with MEDITECH is just one example of how Jellyfish improves patient loyalty and brand equity through a modern, digitally connected experience that patients expect, while also giving hospitals and health systems a competitive edge. We look forward to future collaborative efforts with MEDITECH that will bring sustained value to healthcare organizations and their patients."

To learn more about the Jellyfish Health integration strategy with MEDITECH, visit the company at the 2019 International MUSE conference in Nashville, May 28-31, Booth #1119.

About Jellyfish Health

Jellyfish Health's extensive platform addresses multiple touchpoints in the patient journey, helping savvy care facilities provide seamless, cohesive digital experiences. Founded in 2014 and based in Panama City, Florida, Jellyfish Health believes in empathy, technology, and the brand-building power of positive digital experiences. Discover more about Jellyfish Health at www.jellyfishhealth.com, visit our Blog, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About MEDITECH

The next digital transformation of healthcare is underway, and MEDITECH is leading the charge with Expanse, the only full-scale EHR designed specifically for the post-Meaningful Use era. As a leading EHR vendor for over 50 years, MEDITECH's solutions have empowered 2,350+ customers across 22 different countries to provide higher quality care, with greater efficiency, to more people, at a lower cost. Today, our cutting-edge solutions are helping organizations to see healthcare through a new lens and navigate this virtual landscape with unparalleled vision and clarity. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, or financial success, MEDITECH's bold innovation, passion, and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

