MEAG joins forces with TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEAG, on behalf of Munich Re, has joined affiliates of Meritage Group LP and Ullico Infrastructure Fund as an equity investor in TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners LLC, one of the largest private owners of wireless infrastructure assets in the United States.

TowerPoint Cell Tower; Sebastian, FL USA

TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners has a broad investment mandate focused on US-based digital infrastructure, specialized in acquiring and managing macro-cell towers, rooftops and alternative infrastructure supporting macro-cell base stations, and a variety of real estate underlying mission-critical wireless networks.

Dr. Alexander Poll, Head of Alternative Assets Americas, MEAG New York, said, "MEAG is very pleased to add another infrastructure equity investment to our growing US portfolio, with Munich Re clients served by MEAG further expanding their investments in digitalization globally."

Martin Kaufmann, Deal Lead, MEAG New York, said, "We at MEAG are excited about the opportunity to join Meritage and Ullico as investors in TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners on behalf of our client Munich Re and to support TowerPoint Infrastructure Partner's growth and expansion efforts."

Jared Halperin, Head of Real Estate at Meritage Group LP and Chairman of the Board of TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners, said, "We are thrilled to have structured this strategic investment in TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners, a platform uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for digital infrastructure. Partnering with MEAG and Ullico reflects our conviction in the long-term value of mission-critical wireless assets and our ability to bring together world-class capital partners to support that vision."

Jesse Wellner, CEO of asset manager TowerPoint Capital said, "This investment by MEAG, a leading global asset manager – underscores the strength of our platform and the compelling value it offers. We're excited to welcome Alexander and Martin to the team."

Agentis Capital served as financial advisor and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to MEAG. TD Securities served as financial advisor to TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Meritage Group LP.

About MEAG

MEAG is the asset manager of Munich Re. With branches in Europe, Asia and North America, it also offers its extensive know-how to institutional investors and private clients from outside the company group. MEAG currently manages assets to the value of around €355bn, €63bn of which for non-Group investors.

About TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners

TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners is a premier digital infrastructure platform specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of mission-critical telecommunications infrastructure and wireless real estate assets. With a strategic focus on the nation's most essential and fast-growing population centers, TowerPoint Infrastructure Partners is committed to addressing the increasing demand for high-quality, expertly managed infrastructure in dense, high-growth markets, delivering reliable and scalable solutions that drive the digital age.

