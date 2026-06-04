Meah Modern Psychiatry Named 2026 Best of the Springs Winner in Three Major Health and Wellness Categories

Colorado Springs practice recognized by The Gazette as Best Mental Health Care Provider, Best Medical Practice, and Best Wellness Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meah Modern Psychiatry, a Colorado Springs-based mental health practice shaping the future of modern psychiatric care, is recognized as 2026 Best of the Springs winner by The Gazette in three major categories: Best Mental Health Care Provider, Best Medical Practice, and Best Wellness Center.

Best of the Springs 2026 Winner Award

The recognition reflects Meah's growing role as a new kind of mental health practice: modern, doctor-owned, deeply personal, and designed for real people navigating real life. Rather than reducing patients to symptoms or diagnoses, Meah Modern Psychiatry takes a whole-person approach that considers the mind, body, lifestyle, family system, medical history, and lived experience behind each patient's care.

Founded and led by licensed physicians Dr. Lexi Kurtz and Dr. Joseph Kurtz, Meah Modern Psychiatry was created to offer a more human, more comprehensive model of mental health care in Colorado Springs. The practice is built for individuals, families, service members, veterans, and military families seeking more than a rushed appointment or a "medicate and move on" approach.

"People are not textbook symptoms," said Dr. Lexi Kurtz, DO, Co-Founder of Meah Modern Psychiatry. "They are parents, partners, professionals, students, service members, veterans, caregivers, and human beings with full lives and complex stories. Our job is not to simply medicate symptoms. Our job is to understand the whole person and partner with them in their mental health."

Meah Modern Psychiatry offers evidence-based psychiatric care with a modern, whole-person approach to treatment, including medication management, psychotherapy, TMS, integrative and functional psychiatry, ketamine therapy, neuropsychological testing, genetic testing, and wellness-focused services.

The practice also serves the Colorado Springs military community and accepts Tricare for service members, veterans, and military families.

"Colorado Springs is a military community, and that responsibility matters deeply to us," said Dr. Joseph Kurtz, DO, Co-Founder of Meah Modern Psychiatry. "The men and women who serve, along with the families who support them, deserve care that understands the realities of military life. They deserve thoughtful, medically sound, whole-person care that meets them where they are."

For Meah Modern Psychiatry, the recognition across mental health care, medical practice, and wellness signals a broader shift in how the community is viewing psychiatric care. Mental health is no longer something to hide, separate, or treat only in crisis. It is part of total health, family life, performance, relationships, purpose, and long-term wellness.

"Modern mental health care should feel accessible, personal, and empowering," added Dr. Lexi Kurtz. "We want to help remove the taboo around psychiatric care and make mental wellness something people can talk about, prioritize, and pursue with confidence."

Meah Modern Psychiatry is located at 628 N. Weber Street in Colorado Springs and serves patients seeking support for anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, insomnia, trauma, and other mental health concerns. The practice offers in-person and online appointments, accepts most major insurance plans, and provides free 15-minute consultations for prospective patients.

To learn more or schedule a free 15-minute consultation, visit www.meahmodernpsychiatry.com or call/text 719-895-6324.

About Meah Modern Psychiatry

Meah Modern Psychiatry is a doctor-owned and operated psychiatry practice in Colorado Springs, Colorado, founded by Dr. Alexandria "Lexi" Kurtz and Dr. Joseph Kurtz. Built on the belief that mental health care should be modern, personal, and connected to the whole person, Meah Modern Psychiatry provides psychiatric care for anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, insomnia, trauma, and more. The practice offers medication management, psychotherapy, TMS, integrative and functional psychiatry, ketamine therapy, neuropsychological testing, genetic testing, and wellness-focused care, and proudly supports the Colorado Springs military community, including service members, veterans, and military families.

SOURCE Meah Modern Psychiatry