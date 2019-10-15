Meal And A Spiel: How To Be A Badass In The Kitchen Now Available On Shelves Nationwide

With unabashed spiels (stories), old-soul wisdom and approachable recipes, Horwich recounts her journey from a family of overachievers through a magic mushroom-inspired epiphany that fueled her desire to leave Brown University, move to Italy with saved Bat-Mitzvah money and write!

Five years of learning to cook from Italian mammas and fifteen years of working as a high school teacher, stand-up comedian and bodyworker culminated in the founding of the Meal and a Spiel cooking school in the Beverly Hills kitchen of her family home, in which Horwich's own Berkeley-educated feminist mother never cooked. The school has empowered thousands of fearful career-women-turned-mothers, and includes gigs teaching across the USA in places such as the Hamptons, Greenwich, and Coral Gables.

Having fielded students' questions for over a decade, Horwich has answered them all in the book - everything from "What is parchment paper for?" to "How to brown chicken so it doesn't stick to the pan" to "How to make a soup from anything."

For those wanting a classic cookbook with recipes and visuals, Meal and a Spiel: How to Be a Badass in the Kitchen includes 110 Italian recipes with California-inspired elements, such as pasta noodles made from vegetables. Balancing Burrata Crostini with No-Noodle-Lasagna, readers can choose among traditional, paleo, gluten-free, plant-based and dairy-free recipes.

Without a publishing company to dictate how to make the book, Horwich assembled an unlikely creative team, including a Hollywood screenwriter to edit the spiels; an LA fashion stylist to style the plates; and a former special education teacher-turned photographer with an eye for natural beauty.

Horwich's ultimate dream is to live in a world where everyone shares love with one another through cooking and eating. "We Americans have every ingredient we need to eat as well as the Italians. We just need to know what to do with them. When we give ourselves permission to pause, and spend time with our senses, we can more fully experience la dolce vita," said Elana Horwich.

Whether reading the book for the inspiring and humorous stories, the culinary history of Italian Jews, or simply to make delicious healthy recipes that underwent a rigorous testing process by a hundred untrained home cooks, Meal and a Spiel: How to Be a Badass in the Kitchen will serve as an inspirational holiday gift, and a ready companion for your kitchen adventures.

For more information and to purchase Meal and a Spiel: How to Be a Badass in the Kitchen, please visit ElanaHorwich.com.

