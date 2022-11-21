Meal Kit Market Size to Grow by USD 23737.8 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Meal Kit Market share is set to increase by USD 23737.8 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.32% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 19.56% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Meal Kit Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Kit Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global meal kit market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meats market size based on combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market.

Global Meal Kit Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Meal Kit Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Meal Kit Warehouse Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Meal Kit Warehouse Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Meal Kit Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Meal Kit Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global meal kit market compared to other regions. 54% of the market's growth will originate from this region. Meal kits have changed their cooking styles in North America over the years. They have removed the need to shop for groceries, plan meals, and prepare ingredients. The competition among vendors is high among vendors in the region. Hence, they are focusing on differentiating their products to gain market share.

Product Segment Overview

The Global Meal Kit Market as per product segmentation is categorized into Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian.

Revenue Generating Segment - The meal kit market share growth by the vegetarian segment will be significant during the forecast period. With a significant shift from non-vegetarian meals to vegetarian or vegan meal kits, especially in countries such as the UK, the US, and Germany , vegetarian meal kit delivery services are expected to grow. Many vendors are offering vegan meal kits as per the needs and taste preferences of consumers.

Global Meal Kit Warehouse Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Cost-effective solutions and the availability of diverse choices are driving market growth.

Meal kits provide convenience, which helps consumers save time in preparing food. Vendors ensure that the meal kits have easy-to-follow recipes and cooking tips as well as the exact amount of ingredients. Moreover, the ingredients should be fresh and in the appropriate quantity.

Some vendors are also providing consumers with subscription options to avoid the need to place an order on a daily basis.

These factors will lead to an increase in demand for meal kits during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The rise in demand for gluten-free meal kits is a trend in the market.

Many consumers, especially individuals with gluten-related disorders such as Celiac disease and non-Celiac gluten sensitivity, are increasingly preferring gluten-free food products.

Many food service outlets are offering gluten-free food on their menus to cater to the demands of customers. For instance, Sun Basket offers gluten-free Korean BBQ chicken lettuce cups with a kimchi meal kit for gluten-sensitive consumers.

offers gluten-free Korean BBQ chicken lettuce cups with a kimchi meal kit for gluten-sensitive consumers. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges Interrupting the Market Growth

The preference for home-cooked food is challenging the market growth.

Many consumers are becoming health-conscious and prefer home-cooked food, as it is more economical than outside food.

Home-cooked food also offers other benefits such as hygiene, portion control, food safety, better control over allergens, cost benefits, and maximum nutrients.

Such factors are expected to hinder market growth.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)

considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Meal Kit Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist meal kit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the meal kit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meal kit market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal kit market vendors

Meal Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23737.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Bistro MD LLC, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Gobble Inc., HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Marley Spoon AG, My Food Bag Ltd., Nestle SA, NH Foods Ltd., Oisix Ra Daichi Inc, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., Siam Food Services Ltd., SimplyCook Ltd., Sun Basket Inc., The Kroger Co., Tyson Foods Inc., William Jackson Food Group, and Woop Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

