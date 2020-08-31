Meal Occasions Out of Home - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Consumer Survey Insights - Recovery Survey Weeks 1-3

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered consumer behavior. This report focuses on changing levels of concern in relation to eating out of home and how brands can most effectively align with such concerns and remain positively engaged with consumers when re-opening on-premise stores.



This report is part of the COVID-19 Consumer Insight series, which tracks changes in consumer sentiment, lifestyles, attitudes, and behaviors stemming from the global coronavirus outbreak. The consumer insight offered throughout the report is drawn from Coronavirus (COVID-19) Recovery Consumer Survey, a bi-weekly survey which was carried out in 11 countries starting from June 10 2020.



Scope

- The pandemic has resulted in a higher level of economic uncertainty and an amplified concern for health and safety.

- This has impacted consumers globally, who have concerns about returning to eating outside of the home. However, an opportunity still stands to target specific consumer groups who are interested in doing this as much as or more regularly than before.



