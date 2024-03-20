Meal Replacement Market size is set to grow by USD 5794.79 mn from 2024-2028, Health benefits associated with meal replacement products boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global meal replacement market size is estimated to grow by USD 5794.79 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The meal replacement market experiences growth due to consumers' health-focused choices and hectic lifestyles. Meal replacement products, including bars, drinks, and powders, offer nutritional benefits, high protein content, and convenience. Women, particularly those with professional obligations, find these products beneficial. Fitness enthusiasts also use them for muscle repair and weight management. E-commerce platforms facilitate access to these nutrient-dense offerings, addressing health concerns such as cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels.

Meal Replacement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5794.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cambridge Commodities Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Glanbia plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., ITOCHU Corp., Kellogg Co., Natures Bounty, Nestle SA, Nutiva Inc., Nutricore Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., NutroActive Industries Pvt. Ltd., RITS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Research Analysis

In the Meal Replacement Market, key components include high-quality Proteins, Fiber, Vitamins, and Minerals. These essential nutrients are crucial for maintaining a healthy diet plan and reducing unhealthy food consumption. Meal replacement products offer Nutritional Quality that caters to Taste Satisfaction, making them an attractive alternative for individuals battling Obesity. E-commerce Platforms play a significant role in the market's growth, providing easy access to a wide range of meal replacement options. By ensuring the use of premium ingredients and adhering to strict quality standards, manufacturers can create meal replacement products that offer both nutritional benefits and delicious taste.

This report breaks down the global Meal Replacement Market by segment, providing an overview and analyzing market trends. It uses data from 2023 to estimate market figures for 2024 to end-year, offering essential insights into the current size and future growth of the market. Additionally, the report covers market characteristics, major companies, user preferences, and geographic opportunities. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa). Historical 2018 - 2022 and forecasts from 2024-2028 are provided for each segment, based on the regions.

Geographic Landscape

The Meal Replacement Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to increasing obesity rates among adults and children. With over 20% of children and teens being obese in the US as of August 2021, there is a growing demand for healthy, convenient food products that meet daily nutritional requirements. Factors such as lifestyle changes, urbanization, and rising disposable income are also contributing to market growth. In the RF Components Market, we observe similar trends as manufacturers develop advanced technologies for health monitoring and smart food packaging solutions to cater to the evolving needs of the Meal Replacement Industry. These innovations aim to enhance the consumer experience by ensuring product freshness, convenience, and accurate nutritional information.

Market Segmentation by Product

The Meal Replacement Market for powdered products is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumer base of gym-goers, athletes, and individuals with health issues. Asian countries, including India, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea, are major contributors to this market's growth. In 2023, the powder product segment held the largest market share in the global Meal Replacement Market. Manufacturers produce these powdered meal replacement products using various ingredients, such as casein, pea, soy, whey, and egg proteins. These powders provide essential micronutrients, including minerals, grains, vitamins, greens, additional fats, fibers, and thickeners. RF Components play a crucial role in the production process of these powders by ensuring accurate and consistent measurement and mixing of ingredients.

Research Analyst Overview

The RF Components Market for the Meal Replacement Industry encompasses various technologies that enable the development and production of advanced meal replacement products. These components include bars, drinks, and powders, which are integral parts of the meal replacement market. The readiness and convenience these products offer are key drivers for their increasing popularity. The cardiovascular and dietary supplements market also plays a crucial role in the RF Components Market for Meal Replacement. The choice of materials, such as high-protein and low-calorie ingredients, is essential for creating effective meal replacement solutions. The use of advanced technologies like encapsulation and microencapsulation in the production process ensures the stability and efficacy of these components. The market for RF Components in Meal Replacement is projected to grow significantly due to the rising health consciousness and the increasing demand for convenient and nutritious food alternatives.

