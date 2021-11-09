Meal Replacement Market to Grow by USD 4.49 bn| Abbott Laboratories and Blue Diamond Growers Among Key Vendors|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Meal Replacement Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Powdered Products



Edible Bars



Ready-to-drink



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Download a Free Sample to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market

Meal Replacement Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the meal replacement market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Blue Diamond Growers, Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Glanbia Plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group.

The health benefits associated with meal replacement products, expansion of e-commerce, and the growing demand for ready-to-eat products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness about meal replacement products will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Drivers and Trends

The growth of the meal replacement market size is expected to be driven by health benefits associated with meal replacement products. The number of clubs and fitness centers is increasing across the world. This is leading to a rise in the demand for food and beverage with essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and high protein, especially among health-conscious consumers. Meal replacement products with these nutrients help in weight loss and are preferred by fitness enthusiasts. The growing demand for ready-to-eat products will also drive the growth of the meal replacement market during the forecast period. The popularity of these products is increasing as they require minimal time and effort to prepare and consume. Hence, the demand for such products is also driven by an increase in the number of working women.

Meal Replacement Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist meal replacement market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the meal replacement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the meal replacement market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal replacement market vendors

Related Reports:

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market in US: The whole grain and high fiber food market in US has been segmented by product (cereals, bakery products, snacks, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). Download Free Sample Report

The whole grain and high fiber food market in US has been segmented by product (cereals, bakery products, snacks, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). Milk Protein Concentrates Market: The milk protein concentrates market has been segmented by product (dairy products, nutritional products, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Meal Replacement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Blue Diamond Growers, Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Glanbia Plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio