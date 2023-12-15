Meal Replacement Market to increase by USD 5.79 billion between 2023 to 2028, Powdered Products to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal replacement market size is expected to grow by USD 5.79 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. Health benefits associated with meal replacement products are notably driving the meal replacement market. However, factors such as a lack of awareness about meal replacement products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Powdered products, Edible bars, Ready-to-drink, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Replacement Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The powdered products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gym-goers, athletes, and people with various health problems lead this segment's growth. Asian countries like India, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea witness strong growth for the products in this segment. Furthermore, factors like the availability of a wide range of products by different brands will contribute to the powdered products segment spearheading the growth of this segment. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The consumers in this region search for convenient, healthy food products that fulfill their daily nutritional requirements. Other factors that fuel the growth of the regional meal replacement market include the change in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and a rise in disposable income will spur regional market growth. Additional factors include the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of meal-replacement products such as edible bars and shakes. During the lockdowns, eBay Inc. and Amazon were some of the major market players that focused on supplying essentials, especially food products, to customers.

Company Insights

The meal replacement market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Abbott Laboratories, Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cambridge Commodities Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Glanbia plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., ITOCHU Corp., Kellogg Co., Natures Bounty, Nestle SA, Nutiva Inc., Nutricore Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., NutroActive Industries Pvt. Ltd., RITS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.



Meal Replacement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cambridge Commodities Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Glanbia plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., ITOCHU Corp., Kellogg Co., Natures Bounty, Nestle SA, Nutiva Inc., Nutricore Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., NutroActive Industries Pvt. Ltd., RITS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, and Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

