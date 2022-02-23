Meal Replacement Products Market In Europe from Packaged Foods & Meats Industry to garner growth |Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Huel Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever Group among others.

10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Huel Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever Group among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (powdered products, edible bars, ready-to-drink, and others).

Product (powdered products, edible bars, ready-to-drink, and others). Geographies: Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , and Rest of Europe ).

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Meal Replacement Products Market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.46%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. 36% of the market growth will originate from the Rest of Europe.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key regions in Europe

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Meal Replacement Products Market In Europe

The Meal Replacement Products market share in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories: Offers meal replacement products under the brand name of Ensure.

Amway Corp: Offers meal replacement products under the brand name of Blast XS.

Blue Diamond Growers Inc: Offers meal replacement products under the brand name of Almond Breeze.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/meal-replacement-products-market-industry-in-europe-analysis

Meal Replacement Products Market In Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

Meal replacement products market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Powdered Products



Edible Bars



Ready-to-drink



Others

Geography

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Rest Of Europe

The meal replacement products market in Europe is driven by health benefits associated with meal replacement products, growing adoption of natural ingredient-based meal substitutes, and ready or easy availability of different meal replacement products. In addition, other factors such as are expected to trigger the meal replacement products market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5.46% during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market segmentation of the above-mentioned country.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Meal Replacement Products Market Share in Europe Key Driver:

Health benefits associated with meal replacement products:



Due to growing professional duties, European women are unable to spend time cooking. Furthermore, the increase in the number of fitness centers and clubs has a beneficial impact on the demand for high-protein meal replacement products that aid in muscle regeneration. Weight loss is also aided by meal replacement products. It's packed with plant-based proteins, vitamins, minerals, and nutritional fiber. Consumers in Europe who are concerned about their health are seeking foods and beverages that contain all of the required elements. As a result, demand for meal replacement products has risen, and the market in Europe is likely to expand over the projection period.

Meal Replacement Products Market Share in Europe Key Trend:

Increase in demand for gluten-free meal replacement products:

Due to rheumatoid arthritis and the danger of joint inflammation, people with Crohn's disease and lupus choose to avoid gluten. Gluten-free meal replacement products are also popular among consumers, as a gluten-free diet can help prevent diseases like type 1 diabetes. Manufacturers are focusing increasingly on gluten-free products in order to expand their customer base and gain market share by catering to consumer tastes and preferences. During the projection period, such factors will boost demand for meal replacement products in Europe.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Ready to Drink Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ready-to-drink market share is expected to increase by 192.10 billion liters from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Potato Protein Market in APAC by Form and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The potato protein market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 12.00 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Meal Replacement Products Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Huel Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5.Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 Powdered products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Powdered products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Powdered products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Edible bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Edible bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Edible bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ready-to-drink - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Ready-to-drink - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Ready-to-drink - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 32: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 45: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Health benefits associated with meal replacement products

8.1.2 Growing adoption of the natural-ingredient based meal substitutes

8.1.3 Ready availability of different meal replacement products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of trust among consumers and presence of fake products

8.2.2 Stringent rules and regulations

8.2.3 High cost associated with marketing and production of meal replacement products

Exhibit 47: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in demand for gluten-free meal replacement products

8.3.2 Rapid urbanization and increasing demand for new meal replacement products

8.3.3 Popularity of protein bars and shakes

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 50: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 51: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 53: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 54: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Abbott Laboratories - Key News

Exhibit 56: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 58: Amway Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Amway Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

Exhibit 61: Blue Diamond Growers Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Blue Diamond Growers Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Blue Diamond Growers Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 64: Glanbia Plc - Overview

Exhibit 65: Glanbia Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Huel Inc.

Exhibit 71: Huel Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Huel Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Huel Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 74: Kellogg Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Kellogg Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 78: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Nestle SA - Key News

Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview

Exhibit 84: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Overview

Exhibit 88: Unilever Group - Business segments

Exhibit 89: Unilever Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 90: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: ?Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: ??Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 94: ??Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio