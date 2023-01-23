Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market 2022-2026; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. Get detailed insights into the market study. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2022-2026

Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the meal vouchers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Meal vouchers allow employees to save on tax, as many countries globally have specified tax exemptions on meal vouchers. For instance, meal vouchers worth USD 0.6 (INR 50) or less than that were exempted from tax in India . In addition, vendors are expanding their service offerings by launching new meal vouchers and forming strategic alliances. These developments are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is segmented into Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market.

Europe will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by evolving buying patterns of consumers, such as the increasing preference for making online payments and digital payment methods. In addition, some of the vendors operating in the region are raising funds. Some vendors are expanding their presence by acquiring small players to gain access to their distribution networks.

Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market growth is driven by the tax benefits of meal vouchers.

Many organizations and employers include meal vouchers as part of their employees' salary structure to be exempt from tax.

For instance, according to the Income Tax Department, Government of India , there are tax benefits for free food and beverages provided to employees.

, there are tax benefits for free food and beverages provided to employees. Similarly, in Brazil , according to the Workers' Food Program, companies and employers are asked to pay for employees' food provisions in exchange for tax relief.

, according to the Workers' Food Program, companies and employers are asked to pay for employees' food provisions in exchange for tax relief. The benefits and tax exemption associated with the use of meal vouchers is increasing their demand among enterprises and employers, which is driving the market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The shift toward digital meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions is identified as the key trend in the market.

The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones in emerging economies has led to a shift in the inclination toward digital wallets and payment methods.

With a large number of retailers accepting digital payments, market players are automating and digitizing their processes as well as providing personalized services.

Digitization is providing new opportunities for vendors to increase returns by innovating their products and services in tandem with technological advancements.

In addition, the push toward the adoption of digital payment by governments across the world is encouraging vendors to introduce electronic or digital meal vouchers.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Data privacy and security issues are some of the challenges hindering market growth.

Mobile apps and cards offered by vendors collect and store the personal information of customers.

Although vendors are adopting security technologies to safeguard this critical data, any vulnerabilities in the servers or mobile apps could pose a threat to privacy and may impact the business of vendors.

As personal consumer information is stored and synced between all the apps, any hacker or phishing attack can steal critical data and information if not protected properly.

What are the key data covered in this meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market industry across Europe , South America , APAC, North America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.16 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries Japan, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, PayPal Holdings Inc., Electrum Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Emburse Inc., Hrmony GmbH, ICICI Bank Ltd., Monizze NV SA, One Obopay Mobile Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Set Corporate Services Inc., Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, SWILE SAS, UniCredit SpA, Up Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd., VR Beneficios, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

