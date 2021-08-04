Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market growth analysis in Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 14.64 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market to register a CAGR of almost 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as tax benefits of meal vouchers and the active participation of banks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Meal Vouchers
- Employee Benefits
- Geography
- Europe
- South America
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in the specialized consumer services industry include Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market size
- Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market trends
- Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market industry analysis
The growth in employment rates is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, data privacy and security issues may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
