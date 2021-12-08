Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% by 2026 | Meal Vouchers Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the tax benefits of meal vouchers in brazil, the active participation of banks, and the growing popularity of job-hopping. However, data privacy and security issues are hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Edenred SA, PayPal Holdings Inc., Sodexo Group, Swile, The Up Group, VeriFone Inc., VR Beneficios, and Zeta Services Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Alelo - The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions that gives the freedom of choice to buy fresh products such as meat, vegetables, fruits, and vegetables that contribute to a more balanced diet and to the health of the whole family, providing a better quality of life and well-being to employees, under the brand name of Alelo.

The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions that gives the freedom of choice to buy fresh products such as meat, vegetables, fruits, and vegetables that contribute to a more balanced diet and to the health of the whole family, providing a better quality of life and well-being to employees, under the brand name of Alelo. Axis Bank Ltd. - The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions that include dual benefits where one gets to choose balance amount as per needs and enjoy convenient transactions and funding by using a card anywhere, under the brand name of Axis bank.

The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions that include dual benefits where one gets to choose balance amount as per needs and enjoy convenient transactions and funding by using a card anywhere, under the brand name of Axis bank. Edenred SA - The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions that help to make life easier for their employees and improve their purchasing power in a number of areas, including meals, food, transportation, healthcare, training, human services, purchases of environmentally-friendly products, under the brand name of Edenred.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in brazil report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geography (Brazil). It provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size in Brazil and actionable market insights on each segment.

Related Reports -

Microinsurance Market -The microinsurance market share is expected to increase by USD 30.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. Download a free sample now!

Factoring Market -The factoring market has the potential to grow by USD 1457.01 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.48%. Download a free sample now!

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market in Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.57 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.55 Regional analysis Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Edenred SA, PayPal Holdings Inc., Sodexo Group, Swile, The Up Group, VeriFone Inc., VR Beneficios, and Zeta Services Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio