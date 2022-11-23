Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 16.69 Bn, 39% of the Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 16.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits) and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa). Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Request a Free Sample Report

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2022-2026

Europe will lead the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market during the forecast period. The region will account for 39% of the market's growth. The growth of the region is attributed to the evolving buying pattern of consumers, such as the preference for making online payments and digital payment methods. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. France, Italy, and Spain are the key countries for the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Europe.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

The meal vouchers segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Meal vouchers can be used by employees to purchase products from food service outlets or items from grocery stores. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by tax exemption benefits provided under the tax regime. Meal voucher vendors charge money equivalent to issue volume in return for printing and distributing meal vouchers to employees and charge commission from employers. They enable employees to save tax, as many countries have specified tax exemptions on meal vouchers. Such benefits of meal vouchers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Request a Free Sample Report

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market: Driver and Trend

The tax benefits of meal vouchers are driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth. Organizations, companies, or employers that provide meal vouchers, food coupons, or prepaid meal cards as part of employees' salary structure are exempt from tax in many countries. For instance, in 2016, according to the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Brazil, 20 million employees benefited from PAT in the country. In India, meal vouchers availed by employees are not included in taxable salary. According to the Income Tax Department, Government of India, there are tax benefits for free food and beverages provided to employees. These benefits and tax exemptions will help the market grow significantly during the forecast period.

The shift toward digital meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions is a key trend in the market. The main reasons for this shift is the rising internet penetration in developing economies and the growing adoption of mobile Internet and smartphones. Some government organizations support the development of Internet infrastructure. For instance, the European Commission has multiple policy and financial instruments that drive private and public investments in ultra-fast networks to enhance the Internet infrastructure. This provides new opportunities for vendors to increase their returns through innovation and technological advances. Favorable government policies also increase the adoption of digital payment modes. Such regulations will encourage employees to use electronic or digital meal vouchers during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Report

Related Reports

Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market in Brazil Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market share in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 5.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05%. The tax benefits of meal vouchers in Brazil are notably driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth in Brazil.

Meal Kit Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The meal kit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 23,737.8 million. Cost-effective solutions and the availability of diverse choices are notably driving the meal kit market growth.

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries Japan, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Electrum Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Emburse Inc., Hrmony GmbH, ICICI Bank Ltd., Monizze NV SA, One Obopay Mobile Technology India Pvt. Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Set Corporate Services Inc., Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, SWILE SAS, UniCredit SpA, Up Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt Ltd., VR Beneficios, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 02: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 03: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 04: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 05: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 07: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 09: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Meal vouchers and Employee benefits.

Exhibit 10: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 11: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 12: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Chart on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Chart on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Data Table on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Chart on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 21: Data Table on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 23: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Chart on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 30: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 34: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 38: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 42: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Tax benefits of meal vouchers

8.1.2 Growing employment rates

8.1.3 Active participation of banks

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data privacy and security issues

8.2.2 Alternative ways to save on tax

8.2.3 Advocacy against meal voucher companies

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 68: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Shift toward digital meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions

8.4.2 Rise in venture capital investment in employee benefit solution

8.4.3 Strategic partnerships with meal kit delivery vendors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 69: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 70: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 71: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 72: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 73: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alelo

Exhibit 74: Alelo - Overview

Exhibit 75: Alelo - Product / Service

Exhibit 76: Alelo - Key offerings

10.4 Axis Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Axis Bank Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Axis Bank Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Axis Bank Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Axis Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Cinqo Group

Exhibit 81: Cinqo Group - Overview

Exhibit 82: Cinqo Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 83: Cinqo Group - Key offerings

10.6 Edenred SA

Exhibit 84: Edenred SA - Overview

Exhibit 85: Edenred SA - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Edenred SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Edenred SA - Segment focus

10.7 Emburse Inc.

Exhibit 88: Emburse Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Emburse Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 90: Emburse Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Monizze NV SA

Exhibit 91: Monizze NV SA - Overview

Exhibit 92: Monizze NV SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 93: Monizze NV SA - Key offerings

10.9 Sodexo Group

Exhibit 94: Sodexo Group - Overview

Exhibit 95: Sodexo Group - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Sodexo Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Sodexo Group - Segment focus

10.10 SPENDIT AG

Exhibit 98: SPENDIT AG - Overview

Exhibit 99: SPENDIT AG - Product / Service

Exhibit 100: SPENDIT AG - Key offerings

10.11 Up Group

Exhibit 101: Up Group - Overview

Exhibit 102: Up Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Up Group - Key offerings

10.12 VR Beneficios

Exhibit 104: VR Beneficios - Overview

Exhibit 105: VR Beneficios - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: VR Beneficios - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 108: Research Methodology

Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 110: Information sources

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio