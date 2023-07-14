Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market to grow by USD 23,155.63 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by tax benefits of meal vouchers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market size is set to grow by USD 23,155.63 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The tax benefits of meal vouchers are the key drivers supporting the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth. In most countries of the world, companies, organizations, or employers may provide an exemption from taxation when providing meal vouchers, food coupons, and prepaid meal cards as part of the employee's salary structure. For instance, in India, the number of meal vouchers that an employee avails of is not included in the taxable salary. As per the Income Tax Department, Government of India, there are tax reductions for complimentary food and beverages provided to employees. These benefits helped the market to grow during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market covers the following areas:

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market Sizing

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market Forecast

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market Analysis

The report on the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Leading Trend - The shift toward digital meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions is one of the key trends shaping the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market. The rising internet penetration rate in emerging countries, coupled with the increasing number of mobile Internet and smartphone adoption, has been the key reason for the shift toward digital wallets and payment methods. In addition, a few government agencies support the development of Internet infrastructure in various nations. This means new opportunities for the manufacturers and market players to increase their profits by innovating their products and services in tandem with the technological advancements in the industry. Favorable government policies also drive the adoption of digital payment modes is also driven by the favorable government policies and new regulations. Such regulations also encourage employees to use electronic or digital meal vouchers during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - Data privacy and security issues are some of the factors hindering the growth of the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market.

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

Technavio segmented meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market by type (meal vouchers and employee benefits), product (non-cash voucher and cash voucher), and (geography Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the meal vouchers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Meal vouchers are given to employees by their employers, which can be utilized to purchase food items from food service outlets or products from grocery stores. The tax regime's tax exemption benefits are mainly responsible for the growth of the segment. In addition, meal vouchers are printed and distributed to employers or companies by meal voucher market players. Vendors allow employees with meal vouchers to save on tax, as many countries across the globe have specified tax exemptions on meal vouchers. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Alelo

Alera Group Inc.

Axis Bank Ltd.

Certify Inc.

Circula GmbH

CIRFOOD s.c.

Edenred SE

Electrum Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Empyrean Benefits Solutions Inc.

Hrmony GmbH

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Monizze NV SA

PayPal Holdings Inc.

PIB Group Ltd.

Set Corporate Services Inc.

Sodexo SA

SPENDIT AG

SWILE

The Up Group Ltd.

UniCredit SpA

Unum Group

VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Vendor Offerings

Alelo: The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions such as Alelo Benefit, a comprehensive employee benefits program including meal vouchers, transportation benefits, and more.

Axis Bank Ltd.: The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions such as Axis Meal Cards, a convenient solution providing meal allowances and employee benefits.

Certify Inc.: The company offers meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions such as Certify Employee Benefits, a platform providing digital meal vouchers and expense management tools for employees.

The copra meal market size is expected to increase by USD 3212.27 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers copra meal market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing meat production and consumption is notably driving the copra meal market growth during the forecast period.

The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,106.02 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (meal vouchers and employee benefits). The tax benefits of meal vouchers in Brazil are notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Meal Vouchers And Employee Benefit Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23,155.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.87 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries Japan, France, Italy, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alelo, Alera Group Inc., Axis Bank Ltd., Certify Inc., Circula GmbH, CIRFOOD s.c., Edenred SE, Electrum Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Empyrean Benefits Solutions Inc., Hrmony GmbH, ICICI Bank Ltd., Monizze NV SA, PayPal Holdings Inc., PIB Group Ltd., Set Corporate Services Inc., Sodexo SA, SPENDIT AG, SWILE, The Up Group Ltd., UniCredit SpA, Unum Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Meal vouchers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Employee benefits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Non-cash voucher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Non-cash voucher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Non-cash voucher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Non-cash voucher - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Non-cash voucher - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cash voucher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cash voucher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cash voucher - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cash voucher - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cash voucher - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alelo

Exhibit 111: Alelo - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alelo - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Alelo - Key offerings

12.4 Axis Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Axis Bank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Axis Bank Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Axis Bank Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Axis Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Certify Inc.

Exhibit 118: Certify Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Certify Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Certify Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Circula GmbH

Exhibit 121: Circula GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Circula GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Circula GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 CIRFOOD s.c.

Exhibit 124: CIRFOOD s.c. - Overview



Exhibit 125: CIRFOOD s.c. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: CIRFOOD s.c. - Key offerings

12.8 Edenred SE

Exhibit 127: Edenred SE - Overview



Exhibit 128: Edenred SE - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Edenred SE - Key news



Exhibit 130: Edenred SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Edenred SE - Segment focus

12.9 Hrmony GmbH

Exhibit 132: Hrmony GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hrmony GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Hrmony GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 ICICI Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 135: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: ICICI Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Monizze NV SA

Exhibit 139: Monizze NV SA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Monizze NV SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Monizze NV SA - Key offerings

12.12 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 142: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Set Corporate Services Inc.

Exhibit 145: Set Corporate Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Set Corporate Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Set Corporate Services Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Sodexo SA

Exhibit 148: Sodexo SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Sodexo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Sodexo SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Sodexo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Sodexo SA - Segment focus

12.15 SPENDIT AG

Exhibit 153: SPENDIT AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: SPENDIT AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SPENDIT AG - Key offerings

12.16 The Up Group Ltd.

Exhibit 156: The Up Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: The Up Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: The Up Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Unum Group

Exhibit 159: Unum Group - Overview



Exhibit 160: Unum Group - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Unum Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Unum Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

