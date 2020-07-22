Meallogix®, Enterprise Resource Planning Software for the Meal Prep Sector, Launches to Market

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meallogix®, the premier technology software for the meal preparation sector, launched to market today, providing an all-in-one solution for meal prep operators that helps automate and optimize business processes, offering state-of-the-art front- and back-end technologies that replace all manual tasks, except for cooking.

"Meallogix solves the most prevalent and crippling issue all meal prep business owners face," said Meallogix Founder and CEO, Ted Stearns. "And that's the laborious tasks that prevent them growing their business and doing what they enjoy the most – cooking. In today's thriving meal prep market, not having a software that helps automate operations can mean the difference between shutting down your business or turning it into a booming, growing enterprise."

Before the coronavirus affected the way U.S. consumers dine and shop for food, there were 50 million people participating in meal kit and meal prep subscriptions, Nielsen reported. According to Statista, the meal prep market was valued at $1.6 billion dollars in 2016 and experienced a staggering 300% surge to a $4.65 billion valuation in 2017. By 2022, it's expected to more than double to $11.6 billion.

Meallogix removes barriers for meal prep business owners by digitizing every step of the supply chain, from order intake to ingredient conversion, nutrition label creation, shopping list creation, recipe costing, delivery options, and more. Its dashboard allows meal prep owners to gain insight into critical financials, showing them which menu items drive profits and which do not.

A virtual sous chef and operations manager in one, Meallogix offers a complete front- and back-end solution for meal prep operators, including:

Front-end

Monthly subscriptions

Quick, easy and customizable make-your-own-meal feature

Multiple meal sizes

Detailed meal descriptions with nutrition labels

Unlimited customizable coupon codes

Multiple pickup locations for clients

Smart filters and categories for easy menu browsing

Back-end

Automated conversion of online orders to list of exact ingredients

Detailed shopping lists generated in seconds

Easy-to-create labels with complete nutritional facts and ingredients

Easy recipe creation with its Easy Recipe ® technology input

technology input Instant delivery and bag labels printed in seconds

Meallogix was developed by leaders in the software and technology sectors, successful meal prep business owners, experts from the food and beverage industries, and respected restaurant owners.

Users can sign up at www.meallogix.com for $149.00 (USD) per month with a 14-day trial and no set-up fees.

To learn more about Meallogix, visit: www.meallogix.com.

About Meallogix®: Founded in 2019, Meallogix is the premier technology software for the meal prep sector, providing an all-in-one solution for meal prep operators that helps automate and optimize business processes, offering state-of-the-art front- and back-end technologies that replace all manual tasks, except for cooking. To learn more, visit: www.meallogix.com.

Media Contact:

Samya France

[email protected]

619-920-5661

Related Images

meallogix-logo.jpg

Meallogix Logo

SOURCE Meallogix